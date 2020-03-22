Yolo County Shelter-in-Place FAQ

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQS)

These FAQs will be updated on a continual basis. Please check back for updates and clarifications.

What Does this order mean?

This order requires that most people in Yolo County stay at home in their residence, and only leave to provide or receive essential services, engage in essential activities, and work for essential businesses and governmental services. For most people, this means that you and those you live with should stay at home. You are allowed to leave your home for specified reasons to make sure you have the necessities of life such as getting food and medical supplies. You can go to medical appointments. You are also allowed to go outside to take care of pets, go on a walk, exercise outside, and enjoy nearby parks, so long as you do not congregate in a group and maintain at least six feet of distance between you and other people. If you are sick you should stay at home and, to the extent you can, isolate yourself from others you live with.

How long is the order in place?

The Yolo County order will be in effect from March 19 at 12:01am through April 7 at 11:59pm, unless extended by the Public Health Officer. This order is to help protect all residents in Yolo County, especially those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The California statewide order is in effect beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 and will remain in effect until further notice from the California State Public Health Officer.

What does “Shelter-In-Place” mean?

“Shelter-in-place” is a term used in emergency preparedness that means to stay in your home and not leave unless necessary for a designated “essential activity.”

What is the difference between “sheltering in place” and “social distancing”?

Social distancing means to reduce close contact between individuals (up to six feet is optimal). Sheltering in place is a more rigorous form of social distancing and includes:

Staying at home;

Only going out to provide or receive essential services, engage in essential activities, or work for essential businesses and governmental services;

Staying 6 feet or more away from others; and

Not attending gatherings.

The other principles of social distancing and good hygiene practices (such as washing hands, using hand sanitizer, disinfecting surfaces, and not going out if sick) will continue to apply whenever possible.

Why is Sheltering-in-place important right now?

At this stage of COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to slow virus transmission as much as possible in order to:

Reduce the number of Yolo County residents who contract COVID-19 before an effective treatment or vaccine is available;

Protect those most likely to experience severe symptoms, particularly the elderly and those with chronic health conditions and those who have an impaired immune system;

Preserve and protect our health care delivery system, including our health care workforce, so they can care for the least healthy individuals in the community for any medical condition, not just COVID-19; and

Minimize the social and economic impacts of COVID-19 over the long run.

What is considered “Essential”?

The orders allow for people to leave their residence to provide or receive essential services, engage in essential activities, and work for essential businesses and governmental services.

Essential services and activities fall into these categories:

Essential Activities

Activities or tasks essential to the health and safety of a person and/or household, including pets, or to care for a family member or pet in another household.

Obtaining or delivering services or supplies that are necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and operation of residences, like getting food, consumer products, etc.

Engaging in outdoor activities, in compliance with social distancing requirements.

Healthcare Operations

Working for or obtaining services at a healthcare operation, including hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other healthcare facilities, healthcare suppliers, home healthcare services providers, mental health providers, drug treatment service providers or any related and/or ancillary healthcare services.

Veterinary care is included.

Not included is fitness and exercise gyms.

Essential Infrastructure

Providing any services or work necessary to the construction, operation and maintenance of essential infrastructure.

Locally, in accordance with the state order, essential infrastructure includes public works construction, construction of housing, airport operations, water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refining, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services), provided that they carry out those services or that work is in compliance with social distancing.

Essential Government Functions

Performing or accessing essential government services, including first responders, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, court personnel, law enforcement personnel, and other services as determined essential by the government entity performing those functions.

Essential Businesses

Working for an essential business (which includes for-profit, not-for-profit, and educational entities, and businesses providing food, shelter and social services for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals).

Blood donation and related activities.

Grocery stores, certified farmers’ markets, produce stands, food banks, convenience stores.

Any form of agricultural production and processing, including the cultivation of products for personal consumption or use through farming, ranching, livestock, and fishing, as well as business activities that support production/processing by providing agricultural supplies, including but not limited to, transportation, manufacturing, chemicals, equipment, and services such as cooling, storing, packaging, and distribution of products for wholesale or retail sale.

Newspapers, television, radio, and other media service

Gas stations and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities

Laundry services.

Banks and related financial institutions

Post office boxes and mailing/shipping services.

Hardware store and services related to plumbing, electrical, extermination and those maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or other essential services and activities listed in the order.

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out.

Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services may continue to do so on the condition that the food is provided on a pick-up and take-away basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site.

Educational institutions—including public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities—for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing is maintained to the greatest extent possible.

Businesses that supply products for work from home, ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services directly to residents, or that supply other essential businesses.

Home-based care and residential facilities for seniors, adults or children.

Airlines, taxi and other private transportation providers.

Professional services, such as legal or accounting services.

Cannabis operations.

Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work in Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses, or Minimum Basic Operations as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions:

Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 12 or fewer (“stable” means that the same children are in the same group each day); children shall not change from one group to another; if more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other; childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

The State of California has also identified sixteen critical infrastructure sectors that are deemed “essential”, to continue operating. A list of these infrastructure sectors may be obtained at: https://covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCriticalInfrastructureWorkers.pdf.

Minimum Basic Operations

Businesses not designated “essential” may maintain Minimum Basic Operations, as follows:

While practicing social distancing, carrying out such operations that maintain a business’ inventory, security, payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions and minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees being able to continue to work remotely.

Essential Travel

While practicing social distancing, any travel related to the provision of or access to Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses, or Minimum Basic Operations; travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons; travel to or from educational institutions; travel to return to a residence; and travel required by law enforcement or court order.

Do i need formal approval from the County to operate an essential function or business?

No. There is no approval process for providing or receiving essential services, engaging in essential activities, or working for essential businesses and governmental services. You may continue to engage in these activities as usual. You do not need proof of employment if driving/going to work.

What should i do if my business is not considered essential? Does this order require that i shut down my business facility?

You and your employees are allowed to perform “Minimum Basic Operations” on site at your work place, so long as employees maintain a distance of six feet from one another to the greatest extent feasible. Minimum Basic Operations include:

While practicing social distancing, carrying out such operations that maintain a business’ inventory, security, payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions and minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees being able to continue to work remotely.

Is this mandatory or is it just guidance?

Both the State and local orders are mandatory and enforceable legal orders issued under the authority of California Health and Safety Code § 120295. You are required to comply. It is critical that everyone follow the orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect themselves, their loved ones, friends, neighbors and the whole community. All persons, businesses and other entities are required to comply if they do not fall within the exemptions specified in the orders.

What does “enforcement” mean?

Both are legal orders enforceable by law under California Health and Safety Code § 120295. The public is required to comply, as violation of the order can result in penalties. However, the intent of Yolo County is not to punish members of the public. Rather, the role of law enforcement is to educate and inform with legal action reserved for significant violations.

Am I allowed to leave my home while this order is in effect?

The intent of this Order is to ensure that people remain in their residences and minimize social interactions outside of their immediate family. However, you may leave your residence for reasons specified in the Order. These reasons include ensuring the health and safety of yourself and your family, engaging in outdoor activity that does not involve close contact with other people, obtaining services and supplies for yourself and your family, and to perform work that is allowed under the Order.

Am I allowed to return home if I am out of the County?

Yes. You are subject to the same restrictions for travel as individuals currently in the County. You may travel into the County to perform essential activities, work to operate essential businesses or maintain essential government functions. If you live in the County and have left for work or school related reasons, you are allowed to return. However, across county travel for leisure is not an essential activity.

Should I stock up on food and household supplies?

No. You will continue to be able to purchase these items when you need them, as stores selling necessary items like grocery stores, pharmacies and hardware stores will remain open. Please continue to buy normal quantities of these items on the same schedule you normally would. This will ensure there is enough for everyone.

What should i do if i CAN’t Access or can’t afford to purchase food?

During this time, the Yolo Food Bank is serving as the lead nonprofit organization for coordination of emergency food access throughout the County. Yolo County residents that are 65 and older, have an underlying medical condition of any age, or low-income and in need of food assistance can visit a food distribution site (list at https://yolofoodbank.org/get-help/) or sign up for weekly home delivery at: https://yolofoodbank.org/. Distributions now are being facilitated with pre-bagged food to minimize contact, and social distancing measures are in place.

Yolo County residents that are not considered low-income should use a regular grocery delivery service. This will ensure that the Yolo Food Bank can serve those who lack other options or the support of family or neighbors.

Are Childcares still open? Can my babysitter still come to the house?

Yes. Childcares are still open, but only for children of parents working in essential activities like health care workers. Childcare centers that remain open should employ heightened cleaning and distancing requirements. Babysitters may also come to the house to care for children of parents working in essential sectors.

What should I do if I’m sick?

Stay Home and Monitor Symptoms

If you are sick with a cough, runny nose, and/or fever, stay home and do not go to work/school. If you’re thinking about going to see your health care provider, call first and tell them your symptoms.

Don’t go to the ER if you have mild/no symptoms because then you are putting yourself, first responders, healthcare staff and other patients at risk.

Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

Most people will feel better after a few days using standard home treatments such as rest and drinking fluids like water.

Do not smoke or vape any products.

If you have questions about how to care for yourself at home please call your provider. Your provider will assess your symptoms and let you know if testing or additional care is required.

When possible use a separate room and bathroom for sick household members, if not possible regularly clean all “high-touch” surfaces daily with regular household disinfectants and wash all laundry thoroughly.

Don’t invite visitors to your home.

Avoid sharing personal household items like eating utensils and drinking glasses.

Individuals who have severe symptoms, like difficulty breathing or persistent pain or pressure in the chest, should seek medical attention immediately.

Older patients and individuals who have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised should contact their physician early even with mild illness.

Call a Health Care Provider if you have Severe Symptoms or have other concerns about your health.

What about routine, elective or non-urgent medical appointments?

Non-essential medical care like eye exams, teeth cleaning, and elective procedures should be cancelled or rescheduled. If possible, health care visits should be done remotely. Contact your health care provider to see what services they are providing.

How CAN i support my community while sheltering in place?

During the shelter in place order, you will continue to be able to purchase household supplies, such as groceries, medications, or items needed to work from home. Stores selling these items (grocery stores, pharmacies, and hardware stores) and those shipping and resupplying these stores are considered “essential businesses” and will remain open.

For these reasons, hoarding and panic buying is not necessary and only makes this time more difficult for your friends and neighbors throughout the community. Please continue to buy normal quantities. This will ensure that there is enough for everyone.

During this time, help keep businesses in business by continuing to use their services and products if their location is physically open or they have a website. If you go out, maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from other people; this includes standing in line.

Additionally, consider supporting your fellow residents by volunteering at one or more of the following:

Volunteering with the Yolo Food Bank https://yolofoodbank.org/ Donating to the Yolo Food Bank https://yolofoodbank.org/ Volunteering through https://www.handsonsacto.org/

Additional Questions or concerns?

Please use this link https://arcg.is/aCSDv to ask a question not answered above or to express a concern about the order.

Where can I learn more about COVID-19?

For up to date information on COVID-19 within Yolo County, visit yolocounty.org/coronavirus

For up to date resources and community guidance, visit our guidance page at http://www.yolocounty.org/shelter-in-place

To view the order https://www.yolocounty.org/Home/ShowDocument?id=62364

If you are self-isolated and need help with groceries or other resources, please call 211 or visit http://www.211sacramento.org/211/2-1-1-yolo-county/

For the most recent restaurant guidance from the California Department of Public Health, click here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/COVID-19/Coronavirus%20Disease%202019%20and%20Food%20Beverage%20Other%20Services%20-%20AOL.pdf

For tips on how to best disinfect your home, take a look at the CDC cleaning guide here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/disinfecting-your-home.html

For a guide on what to do if you or a family member might be sick, please visit here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html