$25 Donation Will Keep the Vanguard Going

$25 Donation Will Keep the Vanguard Going

They are calling it a media extinction event.

One publication noted just how bad: “Buzzfeed is cutting staff pay, Vice is cutting benefits, and newspaper giants like Gannett and the Boston Herald are laying off and furloughing workers. On Friday, Vox became the latest outlet to announce cuts with a mix of furloughs, reduced hours and salary cuts.”

Locally it is worse. The Bee is in bankruptcy. The News and Review has closed. The Enterprise clings to hoping it can wrangle enough $60 a year subscriptions to survive another year.

This is not a good thing.

At the Vanguard – we are doing alright. We calculated last month we needed about $50,000 to insure another six months of funding. We have raised nearly $20,000 of that.

I am optimistic that we are actually not just going to survive, but thrive. We have some big plans even now that will be laid out soon. But for now, we need to secure that $30,000.

So here is my ask: $25. If you can give more – great. If you can’t give that much I understand. A $10 a month subscription is even better. But the ask today is at least $25 – if 1000 people give that, we’re close to good. If 4000 people do that, we can actually carry out the next expansion plans.

What can you do…

(1) One time donation

a. Online – https://davisvanguard.org and hit “donate” at the top
b. Paypal to info@davisvanguard.org
c. Check – Davis Vanguard, PO BOX 4715, Davis 95617

(2) Subscription

a. Online – https://davisvanguard.org/2017/04/subscriber
b. By check – Davis Vanguard, PO BOX 4715, Davis 95617

Thank you for your consideration – thanks for reading!

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

