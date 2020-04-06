Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 57 – Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
9 Views
Share:

Eric Gonzalez was appointed the DA of Kings County (Brooklyn), New York in 2016 after Ken Thompson, his predecessor died. In 2017, he won his own term.

We talked extensively about the COVID-19 threat to Brooklyn and also the conditions at Rikers Island, the notorious jail he referred to in the interview as a “hell hole.” He was very critical of the failure to get people who did not need to be incarcerated and high-risk individuals off the island.

In addition, we talked about more traditional reform efforts – such as bail reform which NY turned back. We also talked about their work on behalf of the wrongly convicted through the well-respected Convictions Integrity Unit.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for