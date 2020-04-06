Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 57 – Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez

Eric Gonzalez was appointed the DA of Kings County (Brooklyn), New York in 2016 after Ken Thompson, his predecessor died. In 2017, he won his own term.

We talked extensively about the COVID-19 threat to Brooklyn and also the conditions at Rikers Island, the notorious jail he referred to in the interview as a “hell hole.” He was very critical of the failure to get people who did not need to be incarcerated and high-risk individuals off the island.

In addition, we talked about more traditional reform efforts – such as bail reform which NY turned back. We also talked about their work on behalf of the wrongly convicted through the well-respected Convictions Integrity Unit.

