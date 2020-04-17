Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 61 – Former Alameda DA Candidate Pamela Price Talks About Police Accountability

Pamela Price ran for DA in Alameda County, home of Oakland in California but was unsuccessful in 2018 in knocking off incumbent Nancy O’Mally.

Price, a civil rights attorney, ran on a platform that vowed to enact a series of criminal justice reforms if she defeated the incumbent who is a traditional tough on crime prosecutor.

In the podcast she talks about the problems of police accountability that are ongoing in Oakland and Alameda under the current DA. Those problems continued this year when the police accountability commission fired the police chief. And the failure to enact criminal justice reform in Alameda County.

