Breaking News
Home
Podcast

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 61 – Former Alameda DA Candidate Pamela Price Talks About Police Accountability

Posted by
Date:
in: Podcast
Leave a comment
61 Views
Share:

Pamela Price ran for DA in Alameda County, home of Oakland in California but was unsuccessful in 2018 in knocking off incumbent Nancy O’Mally.

Price, a civil rights attorney, ran on a platform that vowed to enact a series of criminal justice reforms if she defeated the incumbent who is a traditional tough on crime prosecutor.

In the podcast she talks about the problems of police accountability that are ongoing in Oakland and Alameda under the current DA. Those problems continued this year when the police accountability commission fired the police chief. And the failure to enact criminal justice reform in Alameda County.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for