Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 63 – Jodie Sinclair and Her Book ‘Love Behind Bars’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
10 Views
Share:
Billy and Jodie Sinclair when they met at Angola in the early 80s

In 1981, Jodie Sinclair was a journalist visiting the Angola Prison in Louisiana to do a story on the newly-reinstated death penalty. She met Billy Sinclair, who had been sentenced to death for his role in a robbery gone wrong, had his sentence reduced to life and eventually earned parole in 2006.

She fell in love and married him in the early 80s, beginning a 25-year fight for his freedom. Joining her on the podcast was Billy Sinclair—they talked about the book, the conditions at Angola, his role as a journalist and whistleblower, the death penalty and prison reform.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for