Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 63 – Jodie Sinclair and Her Book ‘Love Behind Bars’

In 1981, Jodie Sinclair was a journalist visiting the Angola Prison in Louisiana to do a story on the newly-reinstated death penalty. She met Billy Sinclair, who had been sentenced to death for his role in a robbery gone wrong, had his sentence reduced to life and eventually earned parole in 2006.

She fell in love and married him in the early 80s, beginning a 25-year fight for his freedom. Joining her on the podcast was Billy Sinclair—they talked about the book, the conditions at Angola, his role as a journalist and whistleblower, the death penalty and prison reform.

