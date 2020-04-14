Yolo County Reports First Nursing Home Outbreak of COVID-19

Covid-19



(From Press Release – Yolo County) – Yolo County is announcing an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) at a nursing home. At this time, there are 35 confirmed cases (23 residents and 12 staff) and 1 resident death at the facility, although COVID-19 testing is still ongoing for all facility staff and residents. Not all the confirmed cases are Yolo County residents.

The nursing facility is working closely with Yolo County staff and emergency responders and have received additional support and resources. All positive cases have been isolated and staff and residents are being appropriately monitored. Residents and their families have been notified of the outbreak. To protect patient privacy, the name and location of the nursing home are not being provided. It is important that everyone continues to stay at home and practice public health measures to protect the health of their loved ones and community.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about another COVID-19 death and an outbreak in a nursing home,” said Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman. “Nursing homes are at very high risk for COVID-19 outbreaks. In most nursing home outbreaks, the virus is introduced from visitors and staff. Unfortunately, this means that people need to stay at home and not visit their loved ones. In Yolo County, prior to starting a work shift, all nursing home staff are required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures taken to prevent viral spread.”

To date Yolo County has 93 confirmed cases and 3 deaths from COVID-19. In response to the increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the community, Yolo County issued a countywide health order on March 18 for residents to shelter in place that was extended through May 1.

“Our hearts go out to the patients and their families during this difficult time,” said Yolo County Board Chair Gary Sandy. “The response to this crisis has been extraordinary. From healthcare workers to local restaurants, the outpouring of care and concern is heartening and encouraging. Our strength and resiliency as a community is making a huge difference in battling the further spread of this virus. Everyone can make a difference.”

Residents are encouraged to continue to follow guidance from public officials to prevent the spread of illness. These measures include:

Staying home if you are sick.

Following the health order to shelter in place.

Practicing social distancing.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cleaning all “High-Touch” surfaces every day, following use instructions on the label.