Aggie Research Campus Name Changed to Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus

New name more clearly reflects project vision

Just under a year after the Mace Ranch Innovation Center relaunched as the Aggie Research Center, the name is chaining again. This time bringing back both the notion of innovation as well sustainability in what is believed to be the first one hundred percent renewable energy project of its type.

On Wednesday, the team behind the Aggie Research Campus (ARC) has has announced that the project moving forward will be named the Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus (DISC).

According to the announcement, the idea for the new name emerged from discussions with the City of Davis, UC Davis and regional economic-development stakeholders about the vision for the project as a strategically located hub for next-generation businesses born out of scientific research.

“With the Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus name, we’re more clearly putting into action our vision for the project, which is that we’re here to attract researchers, entrepreneurs and businesses that want to create a better world,” said Dan Ramos, project manager. “We want the message to be clear: if you’re deploying research to solve the problems of the next generation, and want easy access to great talent, major markets and reliable distribution networks, Davis is the answer.”

The DISC renaming demonstrates the project’s close association with the City of Davis, its focus on attracting green and innovative businesses, and the commitment to supporting the needs of scientists, faculty, students and startups from UC Davis.

“There isn’t nearly enough space in Davis to accommodate all of the innovation-focused business development that’s already occurring here. If we want to see more of the research done at UC Davis turning into locally based businesses that grow here long term, this is exactly the type of project that will help with that,” said Justin Siegel, a Davis-based entrepreneur and founder of five biotech companies.

One of the companies Siegel founded — Digestiva, Inc. – took more than one year to find space locally and currently operates out of temporary facilities in Sacramento. “We really wanted to be in Davis closer to the university, but just couldn’t find a suitable space here,” said Siegel.

The new name in addition highlights the DISC’s sustainable design, most notably on-site photovoltaic energy generation, fully electric residential units, and a commitment to sourcing 100% clean energy. It also avoids confusion with other Sacramento-area projects.

“The Greater Sacramento region is quickly becoming an innovation hub in many industries. Aggie Square in Sacramento is focused on life sciences and cell therapies. The DISC will advance environmental sustainability, keeping California as the leader in the nation in green initiatives and innovation to fight climate change, which also ties in with work that will be done at the California Mobility Center,” said Barry Broome, president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Economic Council.

He added, “The DISC plays an important role in diversifying our business ecosystem, and in broadening our reach and pace of creating an inclusive economy.”

The Davis Innovation & Sustainability Campus is proposed by Ramco Enterprises, The Buzz Oates Group of Companies, and Reynolds & Brown on 187 acres at the northeast corner of Mace Boulevard and Interstate 80. The project is anticipated to accommodate approximately 5,800 jobs and includes 850 housing units, including the most significant investment in affordable housing in City of Davis history. The City’s fiscal impact analysis indicates the project will generate an annual General Fund surplus of $5.44 million at buildout.

The project is currently under review by several City commissions. If approved by the Davis City Council, it will still require voter approval under the City’s Measure J/R process this November. For more information, please visit: www.davisisc.com.