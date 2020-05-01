Are These Stay-at-Home Orders Constitutional? Experts Say Yes for the Most Part

There have been lawsuits filed and there have been a lot of complaints, mainly from the right, but concerns as well from the left about the constitutionality of the stay-at-home orders. But most legal experts believe that government has broad authority in emergencies to issue emergency orders.

In a ruling out of Michigan yesterday, the court ruled that Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus outbreak does not violate residents’ constitutional rights, denying a motion for a preliminary injunction.

A group of five Michigan residents who filed a lawsuit against the governor claimed that “the quarantine measures infringed on their constitutional rights to procedural and substantive due process.”

“Although the Court is painfully aware of the difficulties of living under the restrictions of these executive orders, those difficulties are temporary, while to those who contract the virus and cannot recover (and to their family members and friends), it is all too permanent,” Court of Claims Judge Christopher M. Murray wrote.

Elizabeth Goitein, a director of the liberty and national security program at the New York University School of Law’s Brennan Center for Justice, told the NY Times back in March, “The state and local governments have extraordinarily broad powers to handle public health crises — much broader than the federal government has… The federal government has more money, but state and local officials have police powers, essentially their authority to maintain public health and safety.”

Lawsuits are unlikely to be successful unless they are challenging “a truly egregious practice,” according to James Hodge, law professor at Arizona State University, who spoke with Bloomberg Law.

“The idea that you’re going to walk into court and object vehemently and successfully against known, proven public health social distancing measures that are being employed currently is not a winner,” he said.

In California, the governor issued his March 4 executive order proclaiming a state of emergency based on Government Code sections 8567, 8627, and 8665. Those give the governor broad authority to impose restrictions like curfews and stay-at-home orders during times of threat to public safety.

Both the state and federal courts have upheld the right to things like curfews and other restrictions on freedom during times of riots and other threats to public safety.

The Vanguard spoke with attorney Joseph Tully, who is a critic of government power, but agrees that at the present time government has the right to issue such orders and the question is a matter for doctors and scientists about whether the COVID-19 threat meets the threshold.

“There are emergency powers granted to public health organizations,” Tully said. “It’s not like these orders are just made up by people. That shouldn’t be the debate.

“They’re basically valid orders,” he said. He noted that you might argue over whether they are warranted or unwarranted or overreaching, “That’s where the debate should be. But whether or not a health official can make such an order isn’t as much debatable.”

He added, “Fundamentally, all government action is subject to a rational basis analysis. Government can pass laws but there does have to be some basis in rationality.”

The question of whether the laws are overreaching, however, is not one he wants to answer.

“Whether or not the laws are overreaching is one I don’t want to answer because it really should be grounded in science—I’m not a doctor, if COVID-19 is the next plague, then certainly these orders are valid and necessary and we need to enforce them,” he said.

On the other hand, “if it turns out it’s not as deadly as we thought, then there will be an argument that these orders are overreaching.”

In his view, “it boils down to (a) medical question.”

The legal experts seem to agree here that the government has the authority to impose these orders, but judges will have to balance individual civil liberties and constitutional rights against the need to protect public health.

Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University, for example, wrote the State Emergency Health Powers Act, a model law that many states have adopted.

He told NPR, “There’s no question that if you’ve been exposed to the virus, but not showing currently symptoms, that there could be a quarantine order and that it could be enforced by law.”

The problem gets into how far that can go.

As he put it, “once you start getting into what might colloquially be called an en masse quarantine or a lockdown where government will actually aggressively enforce it, then you’re getting into territory that implicates the most fundamental constitutional rights and the right to freedom of movement, the right to freedom of travel.”

The ACLU in March put out a statement on President Trump’s invocation of emergency powers.

Hina Shamsi, director of the ACLU’s National Security Project, said, “Use of emergency powers in this pandemic can be legitimate for measures grounded in science and public health and when consistent with the need to protect the health, safety, and civil liberties of us all.”

Shamsi added, however, “At the same time, history teaches that our government is most prone to committing abuses in times of crisis, and we must ensure that broad presidential powers are not misused beyond legitimate needs.”

Thus far the ACLU has not filed any suits against states with stay-at-home orders, but they did indicate they “will be watching closely to make sure any use of emergency powers in response to the pandemic is grounded in science and public health, not politics or discrimination.”

For Joseph Tully, “The law on its face is reasonable, based on the assumptions that were going around at the time when the laws were enacted.” But that depends on the view of the experts making these decisions.

As so many things in law, “it boils down to the battle of the experts, ultimately,” Tully said.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

