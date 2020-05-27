Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities

This dashboard provides COVID-19 infection and testing information as of May 27th, 2020 in 35 state prisons and facilities under the jurisdiction of CDCR. Across California, CDCR facilities have reported 1,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases and have tested 11,807 individuals. There have been 9 deaths associated with the California Institute for Men (CIM), located in Chino in San Bernardino County. CIM also leads in the number of confirmed cases and testing rates, which are 635 and 3373 respectively. There are no deaths reported at other facilities, however, the number of cases are rising significantly.

Until May 19th, Avenal State Prison (ASP) in Kings County, had reported zero cases and a testing count of 21. By May 27th, these numbers have risen to 198 cases and a testing count of 457. The sudden rise in the number of cases raises questions about the timeliness of testing within the facility, and provides evidence that COVID-19 has long been lurking in CA prisons & facilities. ASP has not reported any deaths associated with the virus.

Sacramento County houses two CDCR facilities – Folsom State Prison (FSP), located in Represa and Sacramento State Prison (SAC), located in Folsom. FSP has reportedly tested 155 individuals, however there are zero positive cases. SAC has tested 80 individuals and similarly reports zero positive cases.

There are zero confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Marin County, Solano County, Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. Patients are considered to be tested only when the test result is returned. The testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Compiled and written by Aparna Komarla