Domestic Violence Continues During Shelter In Place– Two Men Charged with Corporal Injury, Another Accused of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

By Lea Barrios

SACRAMENTO- During remote arraignments here in Sacramento County Superior Court Thursday, three out of four cases were for domestic violence – two men allegedly punched and strangled their girlfriends, another hit his wife’s car with his twice while their four children were inside, and the last defendant allegedly was caught with DNA analysis for a robbery.

The first defendant, whose name was unintelligible during the Zoom live stream of the court proceedings, was charged with felony infliction of corporal injury. He and the alleged victim were in a dating relationship and cohabitated.

He is alleged to have punched her 10 times and strangled her to the point she lost consciousness. She supposedly was left with a bruise the size of a baseball on her head. He pleaded no contest to his charges.

Court Commissioner Kenneth Brody informed each defendant who was charged with a felony that being charged with one may lead to deportation, prevent naturalization, and they may not own a gun.

The second defendant, Samuel Triplet, was charged with a felony of willfully and knowingly inflicting corporal injury on someone he had a dating relationship and was living with. It is alleged that he punched her in the nose, ear, and bit her jawline. She was left with a bleeding ear and a bruise on her face. He pleaded no contest.

Defendant Philip Adsi was the last defendant with charges related to domestic violence. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

The alleged victim is his wife who he has been married to for 11 years. On the day of the incident, he and his wife were in their driveway when he asked her for money. When she refused, he laid down in front of her car to prevent her from leaving. She gave him money so she could leave and drove off with the four children she shares with the defendant.

The defendant allegedly got in his car, followed her, and intentionally hit the back of her car twice. The alleged victim stated that he showed signs that he was intoxicated the night of the incident.

The last defendant, whose name was unintelligible, was charged with robbery and was identified by DNA that was found on clothes he left at the crime scene.

Jennifer Gong, a Deputy District Attorney, alleged that he went to a convenience store and demanded the employee open the cash register. The employee, fearing for their life, opened the register, and the defendant grabbed approximately $500.

For some unknown reason, the defendant took off a hat and jacket that police later obtained and matched his DNA.

His defense counsel stated that he is indigent and the alleged incident was an act of desperation in an attempt to reduce the four-year prison sentence he is facing.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9