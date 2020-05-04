Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 66 – Matt Toporowski Runs for Albany DA

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
15 Views
Share:

Matt Toporowski is running for DA in Albany, NY. A current defense attorney and former prosecutor, he is challenging the incumbent DA in the Democratic primary, scheduled for June 23.

Albany County DA David Soares headed the state’s DA Association last year and has led a pushback against some of the enacted reforms by the state legislature—filing a lawsuit against a prosecutorial misconduct commission, the nation’s first independent commission to investigate prosecutorial conduct.

Soares also pushed for the state to pull back on bail reform. When he announced his reelection campaign this year, he cited these reforms as “threats to public safety.”

Matt Toporowski, by contrast, says he wants to use the influence of the DA’s office to champion progressive change in the criminal justice system.

In the interview with Everyday Injustice, he talks about ways to reduce mass incarceration, to release people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about the thrust of his Compassionate Prosecution goals.

To learn about his progressive platform, visit MattforAlbany.com.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for