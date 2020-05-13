Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 67 – Mimi Rocah Westchester DA Candidate

Mimi Rocah is a former Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York, serving from February 2001 until October 2017.

She is running for DA in Westchester County, NY. She is running on a platform of reform looking to impose though ethical standards and transparency to the office she believes is lacking in both.

She is also looking at issues such as decarceration, bail reform, and other key issues of the progressive reform movement.

