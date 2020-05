Melissa Mark-Viverito, born in Puerto Rico, has been a councilmember in New York City representing areas of the Bronx for several terms and she is running to replace longtime incumbent Jose Serrano.

She is running on a platform that includes criminal justice reform and talked extensively about efforts to close down Rikers Island, the notorious jail in New York, bail reform and stop and frisk.

