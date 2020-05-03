Face Coverings: It’s The Law

by Don Shor

We had a guy come in yesterday, walk right past the signs that say face covering required, walk up to the window and start asking questions.

My staff person politely asked him if he had a mask. He replied that he wouldn’t wear one.

She politely told him that we have to require a mask because of the county law.

He began to rant that it was “fascist” and “unconstitutional” and he wouldn’t wear one.

That’s when I got up and walked over and told him, politely but firmly, that it is by order of the County Health Officer and that we can’t serve him if he isn’t wearing a face covering.

He started yelling that he would leave and never shop here again.

I just replied that we didn’t write the law but we have to enforce it, so he would have to leave.

And out he went.

It’s not fun, but the only people who can be cited for this in our area are the businesses. We are expected to uphold this ordinance, and can be fined or even shut down if we aren’t doing so.

So apparently this needs to be said.

The requirement to wear face coverings in public is the law. It is an order by the Yolo County Health Officer. It is not a suggestion or a guideline. It is an order.

It is not being enforced in public by the police or any specific law enforcement agency. But there is one place where it is enforced: that is at any business that is open to the public. The grocery stores and any other retailers who are currently allowed to be open MUST require that you wear a face covering.

We are not allowed to serve anyone who is not wearing a face mask. That is the law.

So if you walk into my business without a face covering, I can’t serve you. My staff can’t serve you. It’s the law.

You may have libertarian or conservative views or personal preferences in this regard. We don’t really need to hear them. You may think (I’m quoting here) that it is ‘fascist’ or ‘unconstitutional’ to have this requirement. You are welcome to your opinions. My staff does not need to hear them. I don’t need to hear them.

It’s the law.

You don’t need to tell me (I’m quoting here) that you’ll “never shop here again” as you storm out. I’m not sure where you will shop right now, if that’s your deciding factor. But there is no need to be abusive to me or especially to my staff because of your disgruntlement. I guarantee that will effect an immediate request that you leave, which will escalate in direct proportion to your attitude. And on that note, don’t give the staff at the grocery store your opinions or attitude, either. We are working in full sun with these things on. Grocery store workers are exposed to hundreds of customers a day. By comparison, I’m pretty sure you can handle a face covering for a few minutes when you’re entering retail premises.

We didn’t write the law. But we do have to enforce it. We can be fined or even closed down if we don’t. So I suggest you send your opinions to the County Health Officer, or to your county supervisor, if you feel strongly about this. Spew them on social media for all I care. But if you aren’t wearing a face covering, we can’t serve you.

It’s the law.

End rant.

“***Businesses must:***

Require their employees, contractors, owners, and volunteers to wear a face covering at the workplace and when performing work off-site;

Inform customers about the need to wear a face covering, including posting signs and advising those in line or in the store;

Take reasonable steps to keep people who are not wearing a face covering from entering their business, and

Refuse service to anyone not wearing a face covering.”