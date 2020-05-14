Breaking News
Letter: Davis Downtown Supports ARC

City of Davis, Economic Development
By Brett Maresca

On behalf of the Davis Downtown Business Association/ Davis Downtown, representing over 700 businesses and community leaders in our city, we’re writing to you in support of the proposed Aggie Research Campus (ARC).

We believe ARC will improve quality of life for our members and residents through its considerable contribution to our local economy and many small businesses, while making considerable efforts to support a vibrant downtown business ecosystem .

We believe that ARC is, in effect, a stimulus project for Davis, with ripple effects that will uplift businesses throughout our City. The effect it will have on the local economy should make Davis more attractive to local small businesses, many of which are struggling in the current economic downturn. It possesses huge potential for downtown Davis businesses, with a new base of customers living and working near downtown Davis who can help rejuvenate the vibrancy of our city ‘s core. We want the opportunity to compete for their business.

The diverse options provided downtown to dine, entertain, unwind, and shop will be a magnet for consumers earning good wages and looking to enjoy life in Davis away from the office. The prospect of a new hotel, a quick (electric) shuttle ride away from Downtown Davis and the Amtrak station, will also help us attract new customers.

The City is in for a rough patch of budget shortfalls, and anything we can do to dampen the harm felt by residents and the broader business community needs to be strongly considered. ARC is part of the solution.

The project is designed to help our community retain the entrepreneurial talent and inventive minds being cultivated at UC Davis that, unfortunately, often move to other jurisdictions because there’s no place for them to grow in the City of Davis. While some of ARC’s envisioned business owners and employees are already integrated into the community and familiar with the great businesses located in our downtown core, there is potential for so much more. That truly excites us about this project.

ARC provides a major opportunity to strengthen our businesses, improve our. ’employees’ earnings (especially our tipped employees), and our City’s tax base. As you review the project, we want you to know that the Davis Downtown Business Association strongly supports ARC, and we urge you to support it.

Thank you for your consideration.

