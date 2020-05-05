Man Caught with $77,000 Cash and Illegal Firearms, Arrested

By Lea Barrios

SACRAMENTO – A man was allegedly found with illegal firearms and $77,000 in cash from his illegal sale of marijuana.

The defendant was charged with illegal firearm possession and transportation. His bail was maintained at $580,000 because of his prior strikes and the sophistication of his marijuana operation.

The defendant’s name was not understood through the live stream that took place on Zoom and department 61’s YouTube channel.

His defense counsel asked that his bail be reduced in accordance with the emergency bail guidelines as opposed to the standard amount it was set at, which is $580,000. Adrienne McMillan from the District Attorney’s office disagreed because he had several firearms in his car and marijuana.

The court stated that he had two AR-15s and two handguns. One of the handguns was modified in a way such that elements of the gun would be illegal. Judge Kevin McCormick said the amount of cash and the firearms showed a sophistication of his marijuana profession.

The defendant also has a prior strike from 2014 which indicated that he is at risk of falling back into the same behavior.

A different arraignment also showed a defendant charged with illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, but the details of his case were not given.

In another case, a man allegedly stole liquor from a liquor store and pushed an employee. He was charged with dirk or dagger possession, for having a knife on him—although his defense counsel stated that the alleged weapon was still in its factory packaging, implying that he didn’t use the weapon.

She stated that she reviewed the surveillance footage from the store and the angle makes it hard to see, but it does not show that he pushed the employee. Instead, she said it appeared that he gave something to the employee, the employee took it and he left with the beer. He pled not guilty to his charges.

His defense counsel asked for his bail to be reduced because $1,000,000 is excessive. The court agreed and changed his bail to $500,000.

Adrienne McMillan requested that his bail stay as it was because he had several priors including drug possession, failure to register as a sex offender, trespassing, DUI, driving on a suspended license, domestic abuse, and attempted murder.

Judge McCormick agreed that he is a danger to society and he has an inability to comply with the norms of society. He did reduce his bail because all the charges on his rap sheet were charged as felonies but convicted as misdemeanors.

