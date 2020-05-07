Man Who Stole Phone From Friend Accepts Plea Deal of Two Years in State Prison

By Alexandra Cline

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Victor Osborne accepted a plea deal here in Sacramento County Superior Court Wednesday after being accused of attempting to have sex with a friend in a parking lot before taking her iPhone last December.

The Zoom live-streamed hearing was held through the Sacramento Superior Court YouTube channel. Osborne, represented by Assistant Public Defender Dena Stone, accepted the plea during the hearing. He was charged with taking the personal property of Kaveeta Sharman.

During the altercation, the victim allegedly asked for her iPhone 10 back, which is worth about $1,000, but he would not give it back to her for about two hours, said the prosecution, when authorities arrived at the scene.

After taking the plea, the DDA read a Victim Impact Statement, which stated that the victim did not want to write a letter because she has been overthinking about the situation and has an inability to sleep. Sharman wrote that she gets three to four hours of sleep a night, and is always distracted and lost in her thoughts. She said that she remembered the incident as if it was yesterday.

The victim also said that the defendant Osborne had broken her trust, and made it difficult for her to trust anyone else again, adding that she has also been experiencing depression, anxiety, and a loss of appetite.

The victim said she has been violated before but that she can’t stay quiet this time. Lastly, she wrote that she wishes the offender would struggle and that she “hopes he rots a little,” but apologized for being “heartless.”

When explaining the plea bargain, Judge Michael A. Savage stated that the sentencing spectrum for his charge of grand theft was from 16 months to three years. Defendant Osborne was sentenced to 2 years in state prison and will be on parole or up to 4 years after that. He must have no contact with the victim.

If he violates this parole, he will be sentenced to 180 days in custody for each violation. Osborne has already served 277 days total and must pay a $300 fee for restitution, as well as an as-yet-unknown restitution fee to the victim.

