One Defendant Charged with Threatening to Commit a Crime Resulting in GBI Given Pretrial Release, Another Given $5,000 Bail for Protective Order Violation

By Manuel Espinoza

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Superior Court chose to allow pretrial release for a defendant charged with threatening a crime resulting in great bodily injury, and gave another defendant charged with violating a protective order in a domestic violence case $5,000 bail.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Judicial Council released Court Emergency Orders on how to proceed during arraignments. Among the orders is a new statewide bail schedule, altering set bail for many charges. Sacramento Superior Court is one courthouse that is live-streaming Zoom conference calls on YouTube.

The first arraignment held in Department 60 by Judge Kenneth N. Brody was to bring charges against the defendant, Nioma Jenkins. The defendant was charged with two counts of threatening to commit a crime resulting in great bodily injury. The defendant requested to be released pretrial and has since not made contact with the victim. The judge determined that the defendant be released pretrial. The case is set to continue July 6 at 8:30 am in Department 60.

Another arraignment was held in order to bring charges against the defendant, Mario Salgado. The defendant was charged with a misdemeanor complaint, violating a protective order in a domestic violence case. The defendant requested to be released on his own recognizance, but the Assistant District Attorney Anissa Galata feared for the victim’s safety. The judge referred to the revised bail schedule and set bail at $5,000 and an additional no contact order. The case is set to resume May 18, 8:30 am in Department 60.

A judgment and sentencing hearing was held in response to the defendant, Darran Stampley, waiving arraignment. The People read the victim impact statement, which involved psychological and physical abuse. The judge sentenced the defendant to 5 years of probation with conditions that the defendant enter a drug rehabilitation program with required testing, not associate with users or sellers of drugs, participate in batterers program, submit all property to search and seizure at any time, and obey a no-contact order.

An arraignment was held in order to bring charges against the defendant, Davis Turner. The defendant was charged with resisting arrest, to which they entered a no plea contest and pleaded guilty. The next step was judgment and sentence, where the defendant was sentenced to 5 years of probation with the condition that they enroll in a batterer’s class and enter the sheriff’s work project. A peaceful contact order was also given.

An arraignment was held to bring charges against the defendant, Austin Leach. The defendant was charged with a felony complaint, and threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. The defense asked for more consulting time, and the next case date was set for May 18, 8:30 am in Department 60.

