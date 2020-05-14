Short-Handed Planning Commission Makes Quick Work of Paul’s Place Sending it To Council

Wednesday night’s Planning Commission meeting was truncated before it even started as three members, citing advice of the City Attorney, recused themselves due to potential conflicts that arose because they donated to the Paul’s Place project before hand. Gone were Cheryl Essex, Stephen Mikesell and Darryl Rutherford.

With alternate Emily Shandy unavailable, that left the commission with just four members – a bare minimum for a quorum and the commission listened to a presentation, some critical public comments before quickly making the decision to recommend the council approve the mitigated negative declaration.

Paul’s Place calls for replacing the current single-story 2800 square foot structure that currently serves as transitional housing and a homeless services facility and expanding it to a 16,928-square-foot, four-story facility that would serve the homeless and be multifunctional.

As redeveloped, the facility would provide additional housing and allow for expanded services for institutional non-profit and residential uses.

The single-story existing facility has a resource center, and one bathroom and shower for day use, along with limited community and kitchen facilities. There is one bedroom with four beds and a bathroom to house four women, and three bedrooms with a bathroom to house eight men. There is also a staff bedroom with a bathroom.

The General Plan designation of the project site is Residential Medium High Density. The existing facility is consistent with the existing land use designation which allows for residential and institutional uses. “The proposed project would continue the existing use, but in a larger facility with additional housing and beds and improved homeless services.”

City Staffer Eric Lee noted that the project had received an unusually large amount of email comments – over 100. He characterized the majority of them as being supportive of the project.

However, on Wednesday, the public commenters who called in, many complained about the size, scale and location as well as questioning the size of the project in the current COVID-19 pandemic.

One commenter urged the Planning Commission to “consider the many negative consequences both for the homeless and for the city of Davis.”

He argued, “50 percent of the homeless have mental illness, it is better from them to be distributed in smaller care facilities.” He said that Paul’s Place with have 15 mentally ill individuals on the site, “six is the national average (and) is better for their care and costs less too.”

Another caller agreed that we need safe spaces for the homeless and mentally ill. However, she argued, “I do not feel that the Paul’s Place proposal has adequately considered the potentially negative impact a project of this size and concentration could have on the residents themselves as well as on the surrounding community.”

She argues this is larger than Pine Tree Gardens and that facility has over twice the number of mentally ill clients as “recommended in the scientific literature.”

She also cited the impact of COVID-19 on the community and added, “the homeless are at higher risk for infection of COVID-19.” She asked, “how can you assure us if this project accepted, that concentrating 32 of homeless in this same large building, half of the folks will be mentally ill, and initially not be medicated, will be safe for them.”

In responding to the concerns by the public, Bill Pride, the Director of Davis Community Meals and Housing pointed out that thus far, there have been no homeless individuals in this community diagnosed with COVID.

He added, “I think the new building will actually be more effective at dealing with COVID and those kind of pandemic issues, because at that time instead of having three to four folks living in a bedroom with each other, they’ll all have individual bedrooms so they can actually have them shelter in place better than we currently can have.”

Commissioner Greg Rowe pointed out, “the negative comments are to some degree not germane in terms of asking us to not accept the CEQA document.” The kinds of things cited like the degree of mental illness or concentration of people with communicable diseases, “really aren’t germane to the environmental documents.”

He added, “one of the things that needs to be kept in mind is this new facility is going to take some time to build, probably going to be a year or year and half before its ready to start operating” and he views the COVID crisis as “we’re dealing with a temporary virus situation that I don’t should be a cause to slow anything down much less a project that is a valuable and important as this.”

He said, “I’m fully confident that the objections that we’ve heard can be fully addressed.”

Bill Pride said, “We are committed that we will help solve people’s homeless issues and give them the services they need to move from being homeless to being housed, but we also make sure that everybody who’s involved in doing that – volunteers, staff, clients and neighbors – are all kept whole and all kept safe.”

Greg Rowe said the most compelling of all of the messages he received from the community came from a case manager at a facility, “it really went into detail about the great need to really expand the effectiveness and the efficiency of the programs offered at the facility, it was the most compelling message of all the messages I received.”

David Robertson added, “This is exciting and I hope that other communities will take an opportunity once its open and operational to see what can be done with the vision that this whole group has put together.”

—David M. Greenwald reporting