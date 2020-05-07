On Wednesday, May 27th at 6 PM The League of Women Voters Davis Area (LWVDA) is sponsoring an educational forum entitled “The Housing Element, What is It and How Does it Affect Us!”. This forum will be the third and the last in this series of educational forums on housing. The speakers and topics are designed to educate and engage our community in possible solutions to our housing issues.

Why should I care about the City of Davis General Plan or its housing element? Because, without these documents there is no planning and no process for community change or growth. From an aspirational point of view the General Plan and the Housing Element impact what our community will look like. It also frames the values of a community. From a more process point of view these documents are state mandated. In addition, the State requires cities do updates every 10 years. Davis’s General Plan and Housing element must be updated by 2021. And so the work begins now.

At the first forum in the series on housing, our speakers were: Mike Webb, Davis City Manager and John Donlevy, Winters City Manager. Mike Webb focused on the General Plan as a planning tool and explained that this document provides an outline of the city’s goals, policies, and implementation actions regarding future development. If you are interested in listening to the presentation on the General Plan you can use this internet address https://bit.ly/3fkzkpH

This forum has an emphasis on the housing element, which is a part of the City’s General Plan. The housing element is meant to provide an analysis of housing needs for all income levels, and strategies to respond to and provide for those housing needs. Additionally, state law establishes that each city must accommodate its fair share of affordable housing. The number required for affordable housing are outlined in RHNA or the Regional Housing Numbers Assessment.

Without community input, as the saying goes, you get what get. Our City Council needs to know what is important to you which makes your participation necessary.

The speakers for this forum are: Jessica Lynch, Senior Planner City of Davis. Jessica will focus on governmental requirements for housing. Greg Chew, Senior Planner for SACOG will cover the impact of RHNA. Danielle Foster, Housing Manager for the City of Sacramento will offer some examples of what Sacramento is doing with changes in zoning to facilitate affordable housing. And Charles Durrett, principal and owner of Durrett Architects will discuss cohousing as affordable housing option.

Please join us on Wednesday, May 27th 6 – 7:30 pm. The presentation will be held via Zoom.

For more information on this event you can email or call Georgina Valencia at (916)802-8044.