The Vanguard is Participating in Big Day of Giving on May 7 – Please Support Our Work

The Davis Vanguard has been reporting in Yolo County for over 10 years, providing local and criminal justice news. Over the years, we have expanded our criminal justice reporting to Sacramento and San Francisco. Your contributions have helped us grow. Now, we need your help to sustain ourselves in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, where we continue to give updates on how events are unfolding. We are accepting online donations at #BigDayofGiving2020 to support our programs and daily reporting. Every dollar counts towards our goal of $10,000.

Click here to donate: https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/vanguard