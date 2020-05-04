Breaking News
The Vanguard is Participating in Big Day of Giving on May 7 – Please Support Our Work

The Davis Vanguard has been reporting in Yolo County for over 10 years, providing local and criminal justice news. Over the years, we have expanded our criminal justice reporting to Sacramento and San Francisco. Your contributions have helped us grow. Now, we need your help to sustain ourselves in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, where we continue to give updates on how events are unfolding. We are accepting online donations at #BigDayofGiving2020 to support our programs and daily reporting. Every dollar counts towards our goal of $10,000.

Click here to donate: https://www.bigdayofgiving.org/vanguard

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

