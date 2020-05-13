Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Times are tough – become a sustaining subscriber – $3, $5, or $10 a month

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis
Leave a comment
8 Views
Share:

We are in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.  On one side is the illness impacting many in this community and this country.  On the other side is an economic crisis which is leading to an extinction-level event especially for local news.  We have seen news cutting staff, cutting service and in some cases going under.

The Vanguard covers local news and criminal justice reform news.

In order to do that we rely completely on reader contributions.  We do not charge people to read or comment on the Vanguard.  So we need your help.

The best way to do that is to make a recurring monthly contribution.  Can you donate $10 a month?  How about $5?  How about $3?  How about more?

Fill out the form below and help us continue to bring you our reporting.

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for