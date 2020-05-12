Two Defendants Lose Composure During Arraignment, Another Broke Into Mother’s Home Through Her Window

By Lea Barrios

SACRAMENTO, CA- In just a few hours of live-streamed court drama here Friday, four cases aired included two defendants who burst out in court, with one pleading, “please, my children, please” – and yet another defendant who allegedly tossed a brick through his mother’s window.

One of the two women was in custody for failure to appear for a Driving Under the Influence charge that resulted in injury, and the other woman apparently is in stage four cancer – she said her mother bit her in the breast.

During Sacramento County Superior Court remote arraignments both female defendants were asked to calm down after they pleaded to be released.

“Let’s see if we can go three for three,” said Judge Michael Savage after defendant Terry Smart burst out because she didn’t believe she should be in custody. She claimed that her mother attacked her, but it’s Smart that is facing assault with a deadly weapon and assault likely to result in great bodily injury charges.

She frustratingly stated that she has stage four cancer, a doctor’s appointment, and she can’t be in custody when her court date reflects that she would be in custody for another week.

The next defendant, Teresa Luna, pleaded for pretrial release. Her defense counsel stated that the day of her court date she called three times as instructed and Luna didn’t appear because of the stay-in quarantine.

“Please, my children, please,” she said. But was still denied zero bail because her appearance was for a DUI with injuries. Judge Savage stated that they need the opinion of Judge Brown, the presiding judge for that case.

Another defendant, a man with a history of mental illness, was denied $0 bail for violating her restraining order with her son and daughter-in-law by leaving them 50 voicemails and threatening to kill her with a firearm. He allegedly threw a brick through his mothers’ window.

The defendant, whose name was unintelligible during the Zoom live stream of court proceedings, was charged with vandalism when he allegedly broke into his mother’s home through a bathroom window. She has a restraining order against him and he has a history of talking to people who are not there.

Deputy District Attorney Kitty Tetrault noted that when the incident occurred the defendant was released on level 4 restrictions for a different offense by Court Commissioner Kenneth Brody.

Judge Kevin McCormick found that the defendant has an inability or reluctance to comply with court orders, and didn’t release him pretrial.

