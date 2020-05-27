Yolo County to Re-Open, Effective This Week

Despite the fact that California is one of only a dozen states to see its new cases increasing, Governor Newsom followed, by the Yolo County Board of Supervisors, has cleared the way for many businesses to re-open.

The announcement by the state was quickly followed by an announcement from Yolo County that local businesses could re-open. Face coverings are still mandatory in Yolo County for the public and businesses, as it is a separate health order in effect until further notice.

Though some activities were approved last week by the State of California, Yolo County delayed reopening to ensure that the proper guidance and guidelines were in place and businesses had time to prepare.

In addition to face covering, the county is mandating that any activities must also comply with social distancing protocols

On Wednesday, non-essential offices may re-open though “telework (is) strongly encouraged, non-essential retail for in-store shopping including shopping centers and dine-in restaurants will all re-open. On Thursday, hair salons and barbershops will re-open and on Friday, places of worship—with, once again, remote services strongly encouraged.

The governor sent out a press release announcing that the Department of Public Health announced that counties which have attested to meeting the criteria for accelerated re-opening may re-open hair salons and barbershops, with modifications such as mandatory face coverings for both barbers or stylists and clients.

State public health leaders noted that Californians staying at home and exercising caution when out helped flatten the COVID-19 curve. Public health leaders acknowledge that today’s announcement is also possible based on statewide indicators such as PPE, testing capacity, hospital surge capacity and hospitalizations.

Permitted activities include services that can be provided with both the worker and customer wearing face coverings throughout the service. These include haircuts, hair coloring, blowouts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock maintenance, wig maintenance and hair relaxing treatments.

“Together, Californians have limited infections in our state, and because of that work, many counties may make a decision to restart modified hair and barber services,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. “However, COVID-19 is still present in our communities and we are still at risk. As we venture outside our homes, it is critically important to keep physical distance, wear face coverings in public, and wash hands frequently to help protect yourself and those around you.”

The county’s protocols remain stringent.

Some key measures to note in the state’s guidance for dine-in restaurants include, but are not limited to: removing tables and chairs from dining areas so that six feet of physical distance can be maintained; closing bar areas; adjusting maximum occupancy rules; encouraging reservations; performing thorough, frequent cleaning; and installing hand sanitizer dispensers at entrances and contact areas.

“The Board today weighed the progress we’ve made in terms of community health and safe practices and conveyed our support for re-opening these activities to the public health officer,” said Yolo County Board Chair Gary Sandy. “This move underscores the importance of restoring the local economy in a way that safeguards existing COVID-related health protocols such as social distancing, masks and frequent hand washing.”

As these activities reopen, the public is responsible for adhering to the rules or guidelines that are set by these entities, as well as practicing social distancing and wearing a face covering. Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy. Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions should continue to stay at home as much as possible, except for accessing essential services and activities.

While the state order is in effect, counties are prohibited from reopening businesses that have not been approved. Items not permitted in Stage 2 of the State’s Readiness Plan include: nail salons, gyms, libraries, public pools, playgrounds, nightclubs, concert venues, live audience sports, theme parks, hotels for leisure or tourism, higher education and others. Counties are permitted to be more restrictive, not less, than the state regarding the reopening of activities.

—David M. Greenwald reporting