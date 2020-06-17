Beyoncé’s Letter to Kentucky AG Calls for End to Pattern of Inaction

By Henry Stiepleman

FRANKFORT, KY – “Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a tragedy,” wrote Beyoncé Knowles-Carter to the Attorney General of Kentucky about the death of a Black woman in the state.

The letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron was sent this past Sunday. It included the details of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of Louisville Metropolitan Police Department officers, as well as specific demands to the attorney general in order to redress the situation.

“It has now been over three months since members of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) killed Breonna Taylor,” began Beyoncé.

Beyoncé continued, writing that “Plainclothes officers with a ‘no-knock’ warrant forced their way into her apartment, where she was asleep and unarmed. Moments later, the officers fired over twenty shots into Breonna Taylor’s home, striking her at least eight times.”

Beyoncé then pursued the issue at hand: “While Breonna’s Law passed in Louisville and federal legislation has been introduced that will also ban no-knock warrants, these small steps in the right direction are painful reminders that there has still been no justice for Breonna Taylor or her family.”

“Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve. Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, of their community, and of their country to obtain justice for Breonna,” added Beyoncé.

She then listed clear requests to Attorney General Cameron.

First, Beyoncé urged the Attorney General to “Bring criminal charges against Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison,” the officers involved in the shooting.

Second, she urged him to “Commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers’ criminal conduct.”

She lastly asked him to “Investigate the LMPD’s response to Breonna Taylor’s murder, as well the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens.”

Before the very end of the letter – at which she urged readers to sign two petitions – Beyoncé wrote directly to Attorney General Cameron about the larger matter at hand:

“With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three.”

