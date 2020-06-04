Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.04.20

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
10 Views
Share:

As of June 4th, CDCR facilities have reported 2,680 COVID-19 cases and have tested 17,472 individuals. On Friday, the confirmed cases count was 1,319, nearly half of today’s count. The sudden spike in cases raises alarms about the disease spreading unprecedentedly in CA prisons.

California Institute for Men, in Chino, San Bernardino County, has reported 2 additional deaths today, making the death toll 12. CIM has 696 confirmed cases and has tested 3,391 individuals. No deaths have been reported at other CDCR facilities.

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP) and Avenal State Prison (ASP). ASP has the highest confirmed cases count in the CDCR system – 837 individuals have tested positive, a 39.73% increase since yesterday. 1,502 individuals have been tested, yielding a positive test rate of 55.72%.
CVSP has the second highest count – 828 positive cases.1,230 individuals have been tested, yielding a positive test rate of 67.32%.

New cases have been reported at CA State Prison Corcoran – 7 confirmed cases and 565 tested, and at Wasco State Prison – 5 confirmed cases and 1,482 tested. The high testing rates are positive indications and suggest that these facilities are addressing the disease proactively.

The surge in positive cases and lack of testing at CVSP and ASP raises questions about CDCR’s efforts to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. The evidence continuously suggests that the disease is going unidentified and undetected in these facilities and more efforts need to be taken to control the numbers.

There are zero confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Marin County, Solano County, Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. Patients are considered to be tested only when the test result is returned, i.e. the testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Compiled and written by Aparna Komarla

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for