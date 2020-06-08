Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.08.20

As of June 8th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,011 COVID-19 cases and have tested 20,979 individuals. More than 150 new cases have been reported since Friday. There have been 12 deaths in California Institute for Men, in Chino, San Bernardino County. No deaths have been reported at other CDCR facilities.

Several new cases have been reported at CA State Prison Corcoran (COR). COR has 92 confirmed cases and has tested 1,832 individuals. This marks a 1050% increase in cases since Friday. Although this percentage increase is exorbitant, testing rates have nearly quadrupled at COR since last week, which suggests that the disease is being managed effectively and proactively. CA State Prison San Quentin has reported 11 additional cases since Friday, making their confirmed cases count 15 and cumulative tested count 559.

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP) and Avenal State Prison (ASP). Today, CVSP reported 990 cases, which is the highest in the CDCR system and reflects a 47.54% increase since last Monday. ASP follows with 840 confirmed cases, a 40.46% increase in the 7-day period.

The positive test rate at CVSP and ASP as of today are 55.86% and 44.32% respectively.

Folsom State Prison has tested an additional 100 individuals since Friday, making their test count 314. CA State Prison, Sacramento has tested 130 individuals cumulatively.

There are zero confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Marin County, Solano County, Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. Patients are considered to be tested only when the test result is returned, i.e. the testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Compiled and Edited by Aparna Komarla