Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.09.20

As of June 9th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,019 COVID-19 cases and have tested 21,255 individuals. More than 160 new cases have been reported since Friday. There have been 12 deaths in California Institute for Men, in Chino, San Bernardino County. No deaths have been reported at other CDCR facilities.

Several new cases have been reported at CA State Prison Corcoran (COR). COR reported 92 confirmed cases yesterday and has tested 1,834 individuals. CA State Prison San Quentin (SQ) has reported 15 cases and have cumulatively tested 584 individuals.

The number of confirmed cases continues to rise at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP) and Avenal State Prison (ASP). Today, CVSP reported 993 cases, which is the highest in the CDCR system and reflects a 28.29% increase since last Tuesday. ASP follows with 841 confirmed cases, a 40.40% increase in the 7-day period.

The positive test rate at CVSP and ASP as of today are 53.35% and 44.37% respectively.

There are zero confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Solano County, Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. Patients are considered to be tested only when the test result is returned, i.e. the testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Compiled and edited by Aparna Komarla