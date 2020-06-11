Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.11.20

As of June 11th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,117 COVID-19 cases and have tested 23,040 individuals. More than 100 new cases have been reported since Monday, June 8th.

California Institute for Men has reported one additional death today, making the death toll at the facility 13. California Institute for Women reported its first death today. 14 individuals have lost their lives from coronavirus in the CDCR system.

Several new cases have sprouted across the system. Here are the highlights:

CA State Prison Solano reported its first case yesterday. (Tested count: 218)

CA Rehabilitation Center reported 14 new cases today. (Tested count: 471)

Ironwood State Prison reported 4 new cases today. (Tested count: 227)

Each of the following facilities reported additional case today – CA State Prison Corcoran (Cases: 93, Tested count: 1,907), CA State Prison San Quentin (Cases: 16, Tested count: 668) , Wasco State Prison (Cases: 6, Tested: 1587) and Centinela State Prison (Cases: 9, Tested: 469)

The number of confirmed cases and testing continues to rise at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP) and Avenal State Prison (ASP). CVSP reported 993 cases and has tested 2,233 individuals. ASP has 894 confirmed cases and has tested 2,518 individuals.

There has been an 81.54% and 67.64% increase in testing at CVSP and ASP respectively, over the last 7 days. The increase in testing is a positive improvement in the facilities’ management of the disease.

There are no confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. Patients are considered to be tested only when the test result is returned, i.e. the testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Compiled and edited by Aparna Komarla