Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.15.20

As of June 15th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,208 COVID-19 cases and have tested 25,211 individuals. More than 200 new cases have been reported, and over 4,232 additional tests have been administered since Monday, June 8th.

Chuckawalla State Prison has reported its first COVID-19 death. California Institute for Men had previously reported 13 deaths and California Institute for Women reported 1 death, making the total death toll in the system 15.

Several new cases have sprouted across the system. CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) has reported 32 new cases since Thursday of last week. They are testing the population in large numbers; currently 581 individuals have been tested. CA State Prison, San Quentin (SQ) has reported 12 new cases since Thursday, and have cumulatively tested 720 individuals.

New cases have been reported at Ironwood State Prison, CA State Prison Corcoran, Centinela State Prison and Wasco State Prison.

The number of confirmed cases and testing continues to rise at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP) and Avenal State Prison (ASP). CVSP reported 1,002 cases and has tested 2,287 individuals. ASP has 907 confirmed cases and has tested 2,825 individuals.

There has been an 29.06% and 49.05% increase in testing at CVSP and ASP respectively, over the last 7 days. The increase in testing is a positive improvement in the facilities’ management of the disease.

There are no confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Compiled and edited by Aparna Komarla