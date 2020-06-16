Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.16.20

As of June 16th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,219 COVID-19 cases and have tested 25,510 individuals. California Institute for men reported 2 more deaths today, making the death count at their facility 15. Across CDCR, there have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Cases are spreading rapidly at CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) and CA State Prison, San Quentin. CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) has 46 confirmed cases and has tested 581 individuals. Last week, CRC had no reported cases. The high testing rate suggests that the facility is making attempts to keep the spread under control. The number of cases at CA State Prison, San Quentin (SQ) has doubled since Thursday of last week. Currently, there are 33 cases at SQ.

New cases have been reported at Ironwood State Prison, CA State Prison Corcoran, Centinela State Prison and Wasco State Prison.

The number of confirmed cases and testing in the CDCR system is the highest at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP). CVSP reported 1,002 cases and has tested 2,287 individuals. Avenal State Prison has 908 confirmed cases and has tested 2,836 individuals.

There has been an 22.89% and 49.65% increase in testing at CVSP and ASP respectively, over the last 7 days. The increase in testing is a positive improvement in the facilities’ management of the disease.

There are no confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. Patients are considered to be tested only when the test result is returned, i.e. the testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Edited and compiled by Aparna Komarla