Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.17.20

As of June 16th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,274 COVID-19 and have tested 26,412 individuals. More than 50 additional cases have been reported since yesterday. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths across the CDCR system.

Cases are spreading rapidly at CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) and CA State Prison, San Quentin (SQ). CRC has 56 confirmed cases and has tested 768 individuals. Last week, the facility had zero cases. The high testing rate suggests that they are making attempts to keep the spread under control.

The number of cases at SQ has been increasing significantly since Thursday of last week. Currently, there are 47 cases at the facility; 14 additional cases have been reported since yesterday.

CA State Prison in Sacramento (SAC) reported its first case today. The facility has been testing its population at high rates for the past 2-3 weeks. Currently, 174 individuals have been tested.

The number of confirmed cases and testing in the CDCR system is the highest at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP). CVSP reported 1,003 cases and has tested 2,287 individuals. Avenal State Prison has 918 confirmed cases and has tested 3,157 individuals.

There are no confirmed cases in CDCR facilities located in Sacramento County, Amador County & San Joaquin County. Facilities in these five counties are continuing to test for the virus.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The testing count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Edited and compiled by Aparna Komarla