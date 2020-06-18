Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR Facilities 6.18.20

As of June 18th, CDCR facilities have reported 3,332 COVID-19 cases and have tested 26,948 individuals. More than 120 additional cases have been reported since Monday. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths across the CDCR system.

Cases are spreading rapidly at California State Prison Corcoran (COR), CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) and CA State Prison, San Quentin (SQ).

CRC has 57 confirmed cases and has tested 800 individuals, which yields a positive test rate of 7.12%. This suggests that the facility’s attempts to control the spread might be working.

The number of cases at SQ has been increasing significantly since Thursday of last week. Currently, there are 47 cases at the facility; 21 additional cases have been reported since Monday.

COR has 139 cases and has tested 1,965 individuals. On Monday, the facility had 98 cases.

CA State Prison in Sacramento (SAC) reported its first case yesterday. The facility has been testing its population at high rates for the past 2-3 weeks; their tested count is 176. CA State Prison Solano (SOL) also has one confirmed case, they have tested over 60 people since Monday making their current tested count 564.

The number of confirmed cases and testing in the CDCR system is the highest at Chuckawalla State Prison (CVSP). CVSP reported 1,006 cases and has tested 2,287 individuals. Avenal State Prison has 920 confirmed cases and has tested 3,436 individuals.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned, and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Edited and compiled by Aparna Komarla