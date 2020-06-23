Cases in San Quentin Rise Exponentially – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

As of June 23rd, there are 3,734 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system. Over 300 were confirmed over the weekend. There have been 19 deaths across the CDCR system thus far.

The number of cases at CA State Prison San Quentin (SQ) has nearly quadrupled since Friday. They currently have 344 confirmed cases and have tested over 1,190 individuals.

Cases are spreading rapidly at California State Prison Corcoran (COR), CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) and Centinela State Prison (CEN) as well. COR has 155 confirmed cases and has tested 2,087 individuals.

CA State Prison in Sacramento (SAC) reported its second case over the weekend. The facility has tested 238 individuals.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.