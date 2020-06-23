Breaking News
California Legislator Presses for Change in Law on False Police Reports against Blacks

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, State of California
Prior to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police, the nation was rocked by an incident that occurred in Central Park where a woman was caught on video, calling the police on a Black man who asked her to leash her dog.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she said.

While overshadowed by subsequent events, the incident has led legislator all over the country to introduce bills that would make such false reports illegal or hate crimes.

In California, Assemblymember Mark Stone has amended AB 1472, which would make false reports to police, including 911 calls, a violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act when made against a person because of that person’s race or other protected characteristic. This bill would also allow for civil action against persons who make false police reports or claims, regardless of discriminatory motive.

“Across California and across the country, people are again demanding that those of us in elected office deal with the systemic, institutionalized racism inherent in law enforcement and other governmental systems. Black Americans are overpoliced and subject to higher rates of police brutality, use-of-force, harassment, arrest, and incarceration,” said Assemblymember Mark Stone.

He added, “This violent oppression is devastating to Black communities and contributes to higher rates of mortality and poverty, among a multitude of other negative outcomes.  In addition to Black communities, American Indian/Alaskan native and Latinx communities are also disproportionately affected by policing in America.”

There have been many highly publicized examples of unnecessary or patently false calls to law enforcement that threaten people of color.

The incident of  Amy Cooper, a white woman in New York who falsely claimed that a Black man was threatening her life after he requested that she follow park rules about leashing her dog.

But there is also Jennifer Schulte, a white woman who requested police response to a Black family who was barbequing at a lake in Oakland.

Such acts weaponize the police, endanger lives, and contribute to the over-policing of Black communities. Filing a false or unnecessary police report motivated by racial bias, whether purposeful or simply reckless, is a discriminatory act.

AB 1472 amends the Ralph Civil Rights Act to specify that “intimidation by threat of violence” will include claims be defined to include claims or reports made to law enforcement “that falsely alleges that another person has engaged in unlawful activity, or an activity that requires law enforcement intervention, knowing that the claim or report is false, or with reckless disregard to for the truth or falsity of the claim or report.”

AB 1472 will specify that making a false report to the police, knowing that it is false or with reckless disregard to its truth or falsity, constitutes an “intimidation by threat of violence” under the Ralph Act.

Further, AB 1472 will specify that a police communication made “knowing that the claim or report is false, or with reckless disregard for the truth or falsity of the claim or report” is not privileged publications.

This would prevent a person who makes a report in violation of the Ralph Act from raising “privileged communication” as a defense, and it would also allow for civil actions on other grounds even if the false report is not motivated by bias against a protected characteristic.

This bill is currently in the Senate and is waiting in Senate Rules for referral.

4 thoughts on “California Legislator Presses for Change in Law on False Police Reports against Blacks”

  1. Keith Olsen

    There have been many highly publicized examples of unnecessary or patently false calls to law enforcement that threaten people of color.

    I don’t see why this law should apply to only people of color, it should apply to anyone who makes a false report to law enforcement about any race.  There have been many highly publicized examples of people of color making false reports about whites.

    Jussie Smollet and Crystal Mangum of the Duke lacrosse case come to mind.

  2. PhilColeman

    While the proposed bill stresses the African-American race of a victim as being the basis for criminal or civil court action, the actual content uses the term, “protected characteristic.” This is done to take advantage of an existing defined statute prohibiting discrimination generally.

    Protected classes of persons include persons of all races, creeds, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, and age-defined senior citizens. Anyone who calls the police and asks for law enforcement intervention involving over half the American population is potentially subject to prosecution by simply alleging that the caller was biased.

    What a great idea!

    Now the police can take two reports and district attorneys and courts can process these additional allegations while already having too many criminal and civil complaints to process now.

    Phone calls to the local police falsely portraying a purported criminal suspect is quite common. It’s been well chronicled in studies of policing in minority neighborhoods that a caller will include the false assertion that “he may have a gun” to prioritize the response from an understaffed police patrol force.

    Responding officers do come quicker, and also are reasonably more defensive in their approach. The needless cautious approach by uniformed officers indisputably adds to the image of over-policing, added threat of violence, and intimidating in minority neighborhoods (borrowing the rhetoric of the above column). The irony here is that in a minority neighborhood, both the accuser and accused are of the same protected class.

     

    1. David Greenwald

      I think you are missing a key point – the conduct would have to be egregious. The Amy Cooper example clearly comes to mind.

      But this would be an interesting test case… The musical group at the event on Sunday six Black women told the story of practicing in the park in Oak Park. A cop is called on them, the female cop walks up to them, realizes there is no problem, and apologizes to the women and says she will write it up and not knowing the call was about.

      Compare that to another story there were a few young Black men hanging out, the cops are called, the cops arrive for whatever reason hot, they throw the guys around, beat the hell out of one of them. Take them down to jail and then release them with no charges (not even resisting arrest). That happened in Oakland.

      Both cases involved people falsely reporting Black people, in one case the cop handled it appropriately and in the other, the police didn’t.

      This is what we are talking about. Not gray areas.

  3. Bill Marshall

    I like some of the concepts, but have some of the same concerns that Phil appears to have…

    Will have to read the Bill…

    Unclear, is whether a white woman, filing a false report for rape against a white male would be subject to the proposed provisions?… a woman ‘of color’, filing a false report for rape against a white male would be subject to the proposed provisions?

    I’ll reserve an opinion until I know more…

