Caught on Camera: Police Attack Protestors with Their Vehicles

By Linh Nguyen

Along with rubber bullets and pepper spray, some police forces are using their own modes of transportation as a weapon against protestors during the George Floyd protests.

Of the many, many viral video footages of police brutality against protestors that surfaced on the internet, police forces are caught plowing into protestors with their cars, trampling over protestors with their horses and battering protestors with their bikes.

In Lincoln, Nebraska, at 2:30 am on May 30, a crowd of protestors surrounded a moving police vehicle with its siren on, forcing it to slowly back up and look for an exit route. The vehicle turns into an empty street as protestors continue to follow it and attempt to stop it. The car turns and travels forward. Some protestors block the vehicle’s path as it inches forward.

1️⃣4️⃣ Lincoln, NE: doing a Tiananmen Square with a police SUV through a line of unarmed protestorshttps://t.co/9GWn664AOq — T. Greg "Bouquet of F*ckery" Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 30, 2020

The video footage shows the vehicle starting to move faster while a protestor was still in front of it, before swerving away and speeding off.

Another video shows police forces in New York City intentionally hitting protestors with their cars.

3️⃣ New York City, NY: doing an intentional hit-and-run with a car door to an unarmed protestor standing in the non-vehicular bike lane https://t.co/QOlTCWqWi4 — T. Greg "Bouquet of F*ckery" Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 30, 2020

In this video, protestors are standing in the bike lane, yelling at the passing police vehicles. As one vehicle passes by, the passenger door opens, striking one of the protestors, and then quickly closes.

In another video from New York City, a pair of police SUVs plow through a crowd of protestors.

Also in today's criminal justice news, a pair of NYPD officers in SUVs decide to do a Tiananmen Square – quickly running over several unarmed protestors for sport pic.twitter.com/9X4cxPSRoB — T. Greg "Bouquet of F*ckery" Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 31, 2020

The video captures the crowd throwing water bottles and a traffic cone, among other objects, at the vehicle. The second SUV arrives and does not stop as it hits the protestors. The first SUV follows suit and quickly runs through the barricade, hitting more protestors.

Defense Attorney Greg Doucette calls these attacks with cars as “doing a Tiananmen Square,” in reference to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in China where the government’s militia tanks were sent to Tiananmen Square to remove the demonstrators. These student-led protests sought to end corruption within the Communist Party, for democratic reforms and freedom of the speech and press.

Other officers in the nation patrolling the protests on less conventional modes of transportation also used those to attack protestors.

In Atlanta, Georgia, video footage shows a bike officer shoving protestors with his bike.

In Houston, Texas, an officer on a horse trampled over a protestor, enraging the other protestors as they began to throw objects at the officers.

Also in today's criminal justice news, police in Houston TX trample a peaceful protestor with a horse for sport pic.twitter.com/IaxufXLRVs — T. Greg "Bouquet of F*ckery" Doucette (@greg_doucette) May 30, 2020

On Twitter, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded to the video and apologized to the victim.

“You have the right to march, demonstrate and protest peacefully. A part of our job is to enable you to do just that safely. What happened with mounted patrol should not have happened and for that please accept my apology.”

The victim said she plans to take legal action against the Houston Police Department regarding the incident.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9