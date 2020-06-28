Defendant Hires Six Attorneys in Attempt to ‘Game the System’

By Henry Stiepleman

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man may have attempted to avoid trial by hiring six separate attorneys and failing to appear at his own trial.

Dorrell Bolton, in custody, was virtually, via Zoom, in front of Judge Steven Gevercer last Monday for bail review on 12 felony counts of illegal possession of firearms, as well as a charge of illegal possession of ammo and two charges of illegal possession of drugs, according to the Sacramento Superior Court Public Case Access System.

According to the prosecutor, Mark Ott, police served four search warrants on Bolton’s residence, two storage units, and a recording studio – they found 12 guns, 500 rounds of ammunition, marijuana intended for sale, and promethazine.

The weapons included numerous bolt-action rifles, two assault guns, and two pistols, all of which included two guns the defendant had previously stolen in Las Vegas.

According to Ott, Dale Gomes, Bolton’s lawyer, was in fact the sixth attorney to represent Bolton on this case.

Bolton would retain an attorney until right before his trial date, at which time he would request new counsel, charged Ott. Bolton had also failed to appear at a previous trial date, he said.

Ott, who was visibly frustrated, claimed that Bolton’s multiple attorneys and failure to appear were a part of his attempt to “game the system.”

Ott reminded Judge Gevercer that the “court has bent over backwards for his Sixth Amendment right.” Ott was referring to every defendant’s right to a public and speedy trial represented by defense counsel.

In specific reference to setting the defendant’s bail, Ott added, “What judicial officer, given the history, would let him out?”

Judge Gevercer said he would not give adverse judgment based upon the number of attorneys Bolton hired.

But, the judge also did not set bail.

Bolton’s new scheduled trial is for August 11. The prosecution is offering Bolton the maximum sentence: 10 to 12 years in prison.

