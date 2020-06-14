Domestic Violence Defendant Released Pending Court Date

By Yuanqi Ivy Zhou

SACRAMENTO – Christopher Christian is free today, despite being accused of harming his co-inhabitant while he was on probation, because Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Scott Stedman believes he’s not a threat to public safety.

Christian is accused of allegedly shoving a pillow into the victim’s face, gave her several bruises, and attempted to rip off her sweatpants. In the process, he damaged some car seats as well as the property of their mutual home. Throughout this process, the defendant seemed to be under the heavy influence of alcohol, according to evidence presented in court.

Christian’s “rap sheet” includes a misdemeanor that involved 48 hours of jail time and a lengthy period of probation. Now, he is charged with a violation of the probation by violating CA PC 273.5 (injuring a spouse, cohabitant, or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence).

After serving his sentence for this offense, Sacramento Assistant Public Defender Sameera San Ali asked the court for Christian’s release because he is no longer a danger to public safety. She offers proof by citing his probation report that reports he is not a danger to the community.

The defense counsel also said the defendant should be released because he is receiving workers’ compensation and needs to support his two children.

Though Ali offers reasonable evidence that the defendant would maintain public safety, District Attorney Rona Filippini noted that the defendant did state he would kill his spouse if she called the police. Filippini argues that Christian will continue to be a dangerous individual and a release should not be granted.

Ali argued that the spouse recently said that although she scared, she believes defendant would not kill her if he was released. Furthermore, she states that the primary reason for the defendant’s crime was his being intoxicated. Alcohol Awareness classes and alcohol abstinence will help him refrain from future acts of violence, she said.

At the end of this arraignment, the court ruled Christian would be released on the basis that he is not a harm to the community. The court also said Christian appears not to be a flight risk, has stable housing and transportation to court. He has a no contact order for his spouse, including but not limited to social media and a third party.

Christian agreed to conditions of release, including reporting to the pre-release officer within 24 hours, abiding by all local, state and federal laws, and attending three Alcohol Awareness meetings per week.