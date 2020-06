Since May 25 and the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in Minnesota, protesters have taken to the streets and the nation has been debating policing and the legacy of racism.

Everyday Injustice speaks to Calvin Handy, a retired police chief from UC Davis with decades of experience in law enforcement, who discusses the problems with policing today and ways to correct these problems into the future.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9