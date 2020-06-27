Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 71 – El Paso DA Candidate Yvonne Rosales

Last July, DA Jaime Esparaza announced he would not seek reelection after serving 28 years. In 2016, Yvonne Rosales, running as a reformer, narrowly lost to Esparaza.

Rosales began her career as an assistant district attorney before going into private practice. She is pushing for reforms in the criminal justice system and discussed issues like police accountability, mass incarceration and wrongful convictions during her interview with Everyday Injustice.

The primary runoff starts on June 29 and Election Day is July 14.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9