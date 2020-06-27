Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 71 – El Paso DA Candidate Yvonne Rosales

Last July, DA Jaime Esparaza announced he would not seek reelection after serving 28 years. In 2016, Yvonne Rosales, running as a reformer, narrowly lost to Esparaza.

Rosales began her career as an assistant district attorney before going into private practice. She is pushing for reforms in the criminal justice system and discussed issues like police accountability, mass incarceration and wrongful convictions during her interview with Everyday Injustice.

The primary runoff starts on June 29 and Election Day is July 14.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

