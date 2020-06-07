Former Cop Arrested in Attack on 2 Maryland Women Posting Anti-Police Brutality Posters

By Lea Barrios

BETHESDA MD – A now-viral video surfacing here shows a man – later identified as a former police officer – pulling up on a bicycle to attack two women who were posting anti-police brutality posters. The biker also rammed his bike into the man recording into the incident.

Criminal Defense Attorney Greg Doucette shared the video on twitter and followed up by saying the man is allegedly a former police officer who was fired in 2018 for using excessive force.

Anthony Brennan III has been arrested by Park police after he willfully surrendered himself Friday. He has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

The video has been viewed 29.5 million times on Twitter.

3️⃣0️⃣9️⃣ Bethesda, MD: originally had this outside the protest-related violence thread because I thought it was just a random white guy Seems instead that it’s an ex-cop booted in 2018 for excessive force?https://t.co/FhTsJfhDup — T. Greg “Bouquet of F*ckery” Doucette (@greg_doucette) June 5, 2020

The cyclist is seen walking towards one of the women holding a paper, assumptively one of the ones they were posting. He then walks toward the other woman and the first one yells, “Do not touch her, do not touch her she has nothing, do not touch her sir!”

He tries grabbing the tape out of the hand of one of the women, but she resists, and the video show him using his other hand to clench her wrist while he yanks the tape from her hand.

The other woman rushes toward them trying to prevent the man from taking the tape and yells, “You need to walk away, get off of her!”

He walks away from the women with the tape, and tells them, “F**k you.”

The man filming says, “Just get out of here.” But the agitated man use his bike to charge the man who was filming, forcing him to walk backwards and fall to the ground.

The phone doesn’t show anyone but the man who was knocked to the ground asked for the tape back.

The papers the women were posting said “A MAN WAS LYNCHED BY THE POLICE, WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT? Use your privilege for good.” and “KILLER COPS WILL NOT GO FREE Do not live in ignorance. Use your privilege for good. Text “Floyd” to 55156”

According to another source, a few innocent people have been falsely accused of being the perpetrator of the attack, including a former police department employee and a local marketing director.

In yet another separate incident this past May, a shocking video was taken in Bethesda where a White man hurled racial slurs at an Asian woman.

He called her “Jap” and said they would bomb Hiroshima. The incident began when he allegedly called her son the n-word and his mother confronted the man.

