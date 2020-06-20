Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Godfather of Victim Pleads No Contest to Three Charges of Sexual Abuse

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
176 Views
Share:

by Henry Stiepleman

SACRAMENTO – In Sacramento County Superior Court here last Thursday, a Sacramento man pleaded no contest to two counts of forced sexual abuse and one count of sexual abuse without force of two little girls between Oct. 16, 2016, and April 30, 2018—he was the godfather of at least one of the victims.

Defendant Brian Fischer is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in state prison at his next hearing on July 16. Fischer will receive 10 years for the first charge of forced sexual abuse, eight years to be served consecutively for the second charge of forced sexual abuse, and two years for the fourth charge of sexual abuse without force.

Fischer was expected to receive judgment and sentencing Thursday from Judge Michael Savage in Sacramento Superior Court. Instead, only his plea was taken.

The assistant public defender appointed to Fischer, Rodney Simpson, requested that judgment and sentencing be stayed for a month. The defendant is hoping that during the next month the county jail will reduce its visitation restrictions set in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow him to say goodbye to family members before he is sent to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

The prosecutor, Daniel Jensen, although not against this request, was hesitant to sign on. The issue was that the families of the victims were already present on the Zoom call, ready to deliver their statement to the defendant.

Judge Savage approved Simpson’s request on behalf of the defendant, with the stipulation that the victim statement could be delivered Thursday or on July 16, depending on the desire of the families.

They wanted the statement to be delivered during sentencing on July 16, which the judge approved. They remained on the Zoom call for the rest of the plea hearing.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for