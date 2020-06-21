Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: What We Wish Yolo District Attorney Jeff Reisig Had Written…

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Opinion, Yolo County
Leave a comment
54 Views
Share:

Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson’s recent interview raised some very challenging questions for our local justice system—including how police, prosecutors and even judges contribute to the over-incarceration of black people.

Ms. Olson correctly noted that 25% of inmates currently housed in Yolo County Prison are black, even though only 3% of the County population is black—even though under 8% of California’s population is black. We could quibble about the County of residence of this population but her point is well taken: the number of blacks incarcerated in our county far outweighs their share of our local and even our state population by 5-8 times.

An appropriate question we should all be asking is “Why”?

With the turmoil gripping this nation over racial inequities in policing and justice, it is beyond time for us to look at these numbers closely and discern where we have been and where we are going in terms of the racial disparities that run throughout our legal system.

Perhaps even more alarming than Ms. Olson’s comments on levels of black incarceration was an assertion by her and Monica Brushia, a supervising public defender in her office, that a client of Ms. Brushia’s was arrested in Yolo County carrying $12,000, but that the police only documented $2,000. These are the voices of people who have been arrested and charged and the clear implication is that $10,000 was taken somewhere in the process. In another instance, they claim that a defendant was arrested with five grams of methamphetamine, but only two grams were reported; again, the supposition being, again, that somewhere in the process three grams of methamphetamine went missing.

These are grave and disturbing allegations and I will be requesting an investigation to get to the bottom of what is happening locally. I will be looking to partner closely with the Public Defender to understand how these things might have happened.

We clearly have a long way to go and this moment has shown us just how far…

Despite the fact that the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office has tried to bring transparency and racial equality to our justice system, including programs in which Ms. Olson’s office has been a part, we see that our brothers and sisters in the black community still face a legal system that must feel systematically stacked against them.

And though we are also one of the few DA offices to have a fully developed restorative justice program through which we have diverted almost two thousand cases instead of prosecuting, we have never published data to analyze the extent to which black people and other people of color access this system differently than white people. And though our office recently announced a “race-blind charging” program where police cases will be sent for prosecutor review with all possible references to race and name stricken from the report, we will need to track it closely to assure that it has the desired effect. We must be transparent and open about how it works and will be inviting Ms. Olson’s office to examine its results in collaboration with our office.

I know what propelled Ms. Olson to launch her critique of justice in Yolo County at this time. It is not just that emotions are so raw in the aftermath of the George Floyd tragedy. It is that the entire set of circumstances around his death and the deaths of so many others, as well as the clear evidence of a long history of mass incarceration of black people in this country, compels us to step back and examine where we are and where we need to go.

Now, more than ever, we need the public we serve to have faith and reliance on the fair and racially neutral administration of justice. Ms. Olson, I stand with you in a search for how we can do better.

Al Rojas Greg Brucker Margaret Ong
Alina Lusebrink Hazel Watson Marilyn L. Perry
Alina Stenlund Hoang-Van Nguyen Mark Aulman
Ann Block Jake Whitaker Mark Simon
Anoosh Jorjorian Jeannette Hogan Marne McGuinness
Antonio De Loera-Brust Jen Higley-Chapman Marsha Carlton
Bapu Vaitla Jennifer Rindahl Martha Teeter
Ben Wormeli Jewel Payne Monica Nolte
Betsy Elzufon Joanna Friesner Morgan Poindexter
Caitlin French Joanne Haller Nan Rowan
Cathy Forkas Jonathon Howard Natalia Deeb-Sossa
Christi-Anne Sokolewicz. Juan Tamayo Natalie Wormeli
Claire Goldstein Karen Dodds Gossard NJ Mvondo
Conner Gorman Karen Friis Nora Oldwin
Dave Griffin Karen Hamilton Peggy Bernardy
David Campos Kate Mellon-Anibaba Rachel Beck
David Greenwald Larry Guenther Rev. Dr. Brandon Austin
David Lichtenhan Lee Bartholomew Robb Davis
Dean Johannsson Linda & Stu Brensick Robin Rainwater
Denise Hoffner Linda Brant Roy Kaplan
Desiree Rojas Linda Deos Ryan Davis
Don Saylor Linda Hendricks Ryan Wessells
Elizabeth Fulmer Linda S Fitz Gibbon Sean Raycraft
Elizabeth Lasensky Lindsay Wilson Terry Sharif Amlani
Elizabeth Stevens Lorna Carriveau Shelly Gilbride
Emily Henderson Luanna Villanueva Steven Schmidt
Emily Hill Lucas Frerichs Teresa Geimer.
Emily March M E Gladis Tracy Tomasky
Francesca Wright Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald Zohar Tal

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for