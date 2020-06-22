Habitual DUI Offender Gets No Jail in Fresno Sentencing

By Nick Domenici

FRESNO – Luckily, “Three Strikes You’re Out” wasn’t the case for a man sentenced in Fresno County for the same Driving Under the Influence offense.

The repeat DUI offender received a lenient sentencing term – hint, he’s not going to jail – for his negligent behavior of getting behind a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Not only has he done it before, but it was the third time he was caught doing it.

Maybe most importantly, Defendant Gregory Thomas Rodriguez didn’t harm himself, or take the life of an innocent bystander while drinking and driving.

Rodriguez had been participating in the Scram Sobriety Monitoring System for his two prior DUI Convictions. Prior to the most recent DUI, he had received 300 total days of good standing with the court, by participating in this program instead of serving time in jail.

The most recent DUI was March 29, 2020, when the defendant was driving back home from a long night out. He was well over the legal limit with a Blood Alcohol Percentage (BAC), of over 0.184.

At his sentencing, Rodriguez was looking at a maximum of 364 days in Fresno County Jail, up to $2,000 in fines, and a three-year motor vehicle license revocation. He pleaded no contest, which, for sentencing purposes, is the same as a guilty plea.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge William Terrence noted, “By pleading no contest, you have admitted to this crime, and if you continue to drive under the influence, and if someone is killed, you will be charged with murder, so I want you to think about your actions.”

This was followed by an imposed sentence of five years of probation, with no possibility of serving that time via Scram Monitoring Systems, and having to pay a fine of $1,945.00.

In addition, Rodriguez cannot have a license for three years, and once those three years are fulfilled, he has to have an Ignition Interlock Device installed on his vehicle under DMV guidelines, once his license is reinstated.

Also, Rodriguez has to enroll and complete the DUI Multiple Offender Class through DMV. Lastly, he has to submit to an administered chemical blood test by law enforcement with any sort of future arrests.

