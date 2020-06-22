“If I’ve got to get dressed everybody’s got to get dressed,” Judge admonishes shirtless lawyer on Zoom

By Tovah Ackerman

SACRAMENTO – Last Friday morning, in Sacramento Superior Court Department 63, private criminal defense attorney Jonathan Gonzales learned the perils of appearing to court via Zoom video-conferencing.

Gonzales, a retained attorney for defendant Umar Shahid, appeared shirtless for a moment on screen.

“Mr. Gonzales, do you have a shirt?” Judge Patrick Marlette calmly asked. Gonzales turned off his camera immediately and apologized to the judge. “If I’ve got to get dressed, everybody’s got to get dressed,” quipped the judge while Gonzales hurriedly robed.

“This is a G-rated show here. I’m willing to work with you guys. I don’t require pants but I’ve got to draw the line somewhere,” the judge added, to the smiles of Deputy District Attorney Ryan Roebuck and court personnel. And anyone else watching the court’s Zoom channel.

Gonzales reappeared on screen wearing a shirt and court proceeded with no further delays or disruptions.

Such surprise lack of decorum is not new to courtroom zoom sessions.

On April 14, 2020 legal blog Above the Law reported that Judge Dennis Bailey of the Broward County Circuit Court outside of Miami posted a letter to the Weston Bar Association’s website.

Judge Bailey wrote, “One comment that needs sharing and that is the judges would appreciate it if the lawyers and their clients keep in mind these Zoom hearings are just that: hearings. They are not casual phone conversations. It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera.”

He continued to explain that one male attorney had appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared in bed, under the covers. “And putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up (that) you’re poolside in a bathing suit,” Judge Bailey wrote. “So, please, if you don’t mind, let’s treat court hearings as court hearings, whether Zooming or not.”

Lawyers and other professionals, take note: while your superiors may forgive small disruptions like children or pets appearing on screen while we navigate the current work-from-home climate, it’s still probably best practice to wear clothes to your zoom meetings.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9