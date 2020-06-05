Man Stabbed Boyfriend after Cat-Calling Girlfriend; Another Man Waived Scythe at Stranger

By Lea Barrios

SACRAMENTO – During remote arraignments at Sacramento Superior Court this week, a man was given a seven-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon and great bodily injury after he cat-called a woman from his car and attacked her boyfriend, while another man was charged with threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury after swinging a scythe at a victim.

Suhrab Ghazi had no prior record before his incident. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, great bodily injury, resisting executive officers by force or violence, and misdemeanor vandalism.

Deputy District Attorney Kristin Hayes contended that the defendant was driving past a couple and cat-called the woman. Her boyfriend said something to the defendant that prompted him to exit his car and stab the man several times. The man lost a lot of blood and emergency surgery had to be done to save his life.

Ghazi was charged with attempted murder but that charge was waived as part of his plea deal.

For each of his remaining charges he received the minimum of eight months for each, adding up to seven years in state prison. For the charge of assault with a deadly weapon he received two years plus three years because he committed great bodily injury to the victim.

In a separate case, he allegedly smashed the windows of a car, but the misdemeanor vandalism charges for that were thrown out through a Harvey waiver, allowing the court to dismiss other charges during sentencing.

DA Hayes also stated that when Ghazi was being arrested he resisted with force by kicking an officer, causing a visible injury. Judge Geoffrey Goodman officiated the plea deal, making the defendant a felon, and Ghazi began his seven-year sentence.

ANOTHER CASE. Separately, Rudolph Franco was charged with felony threats to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury after swinging a 6-foot long metal scythe at someone.

His public defense counsel asked that he be released on his own recognizance because he has no prior felonies and is not a flight risk.

Deputy District Attorney Renishta Lal disagreed because his actions make him a public safety risk. Judge Scott Tedmon agreed with her and denied the defendant pretrial release, setting his bail at $25,000.

