Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man with Bat/Stick to Stand Trial for Vandalizing Pest Control Vehicle in West Sac

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
(1) Comment
98 Views
Share:

By Angelina Caplanis

WOODLAND — Motive was not disclosed here in Yolo County Superior Court of why a man would use a pest control vehicle as his personal batting cage and art canvas, but he will be standing trial for the vandalism, in any case.

In a preliminary hearing late last week, Raymond John Riolo was accused of vandalism after he allegedly spray-painted and broke car windows of a Pest Control Operators of California (PCOC) vehicle in West Sacramento on Feb. 27, 2020.

The West Sacramento Police Department had received a call about a man breaking vehicle windows. The man was suspected of using either a baseball bat or a long metal rod.

Officer Louis Esway was dispatched to the location around 10 a.m., and observed Riolo using what appeared to be a long metal rod to punch through the driver’s side window and break the window of a PCOC car.

Riolo complied with officer commands and was immediately apprehended.

Officer Esway also observed that Riolo had spray-painted the PCOC vehicle using green spray paint, but did not indicate whether Riolo wrote anything specific on the car.

With the exception of Judge David Reed and Riolo, who were present in court, all parties appeared via Zoom for the preliminary hearing.

Despite Riolo standing five feet away from a blurry courtroom camera, Esway identified Riolo as the man he saw on Feb. 27, and as the man identified by the reporting party, Chris Reardon.

Reardon, the Executive Vice President of PCOC, estimated the damage done to the windshield and driver’s window to be at $2,500.

According to Esway, Reardon did not know Riolo by name, but had recognized Riolo as someone who had been in the area before.

When Deputy Public Defender Richard van Zandt cross-examined Esway, the officer admitted he never obtained a statement from Riolo after arresting him on Feb. 27. Esway said Riolo did not indicate whether he understood his Miranda rights and refused to answer any questions.

The judge found sufficient evidence that Riolo had committed a violation of California Penal Code section 594, vandalism. The case is set to reconvene for arraignment for trial on July 2 in Department 7 at 9 a.m.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$USD
Sign up for

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

One thought on “Man with Bat/Stick to Stand Trial for Vandalizing Pest Control Vehicle in West Sac”

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (530) 400-2512


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for