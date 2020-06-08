Monday Morning Thoughts: Why Disbanding or Defunding the Police Isn’t As Crazy As You Think

Yesterday the Minneapolis City Council announced their intent to defund and dismantle the city’s police department. Some of my friends on social media see it as the end of the world. But I will argue here that this is a gross overreaction and, despite the dramatic nature of the announcement, the actual fact isn’t quite so radical.

But the big point I will make: policing as we know it not only ends up with a lot of people on the wrong side of unconstitutional uses of force, it is not exactly that effective either.

“We committed to dismantling policing as we know it in the city of Minneapolis and to rebuild with our community a new model of public safety that actually keeps our community safe,” Council President Lisa Bender said yesterday.

With nine votes the council has a veto-proof supermajority of the 13 members to enact the policy even over the objections of the mayor.

The big question is what this looks like. Bender told media sources that they are looking to shift police funding toward more community-based strategies and then discussed how to replace the current police department.

“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” she added.

In a tweet Jeremiah Ellison, another councilmember, wrote, “We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. And when we’re done, we’re not simply gonna glue it back together. We are going to dramatically rethink how we approach public safety and emergency response.”

Another Councilmember Steve Fletcher in Time, on Friday, wrote, “I have been surprised, then, by how difficult and controversial it has been to pass the relatively small budget changes that we have made, which have not even cut their budget but merely redirected some proposed increases to fund a new Office of Violence Prevention. Other programmatic proposals to change the way we police have been met with stiff institutional resistance.”

He said, “Our city needs a public safety capacity that doesn’t fear our residents. That doesn’t need a gun at a community meeting. That considers itself part of our community. That doesn’t resort quickly to pepper spray when people are understandably angry. That doesn’t murder black people.

“We can re-imagine what public safety means, what skills we recruit for, and what tools we do and do not need.”

Minneapolis, the epicenter because of the George Floyd incident, may be the first, but they will not be alone. I spoke to leaders in many other communities yesterday who are having the same discussion.

Defunding the police will clearly mean different things in different places. For some, this means reallocating some but not all funds away from police to social services. Others want to strip all police funding and dissolve departments.

CNN quoting Philip McHarris, a doctoral candidate in sociology at Yale University, noted that this could also mean dismantling the idea of police as “public stewards” meant to protect communities.

For those wedded to the current concept of policing—remember, that this is actually a fairly new institution that has evolved rapidly in the last century. It has always had an uneasy relationship to people of color—being used in the south to track down runaway slaves and later enforce white supremacy, and in the north often police would fail to enforce crimes committed against people of color.

Personally, though, while I think it is easy to point to disproportionate uses of force against people of color and police killing of African American men, that is only the tip of the iceberg of the problems.

Remember, I have attended court now for a decade in various jurisdictions and watching police testify in cases, and it is disturbing that many are under-educated on both the law and the culture of the communities that they police. Many are poorly trained. Some lie, others are sloppy. Excessive force is rampant. Poor investigation techniques are even more rampant.

Crime has been falling pretty steadily for the last 40 years. Some people will attribute that to tough on crime laws. Some will attribute it to policing. Most researchers trained in comparative statics discount those two factors and focus heavily on a third one—demographic shift. And the fact that the peak in crime was actually heavily out of step with the rest of American history.

One reason I would discount policing as a reason is there is no particular reason to believe we are particularly good at it. And if you believe the stats, we are getting worse.

In a 2018 San Jose Mercury News article, they looked at clearance rates for homicide cases. In 1965 it was 91 percent. In 2016 it was 59.4 percent. During that time, the US population increased by 54 million but the homicide rate declined from 7.4 in 1996 to 5.3 in 2016.

We are not just bad at solving murders. The FBI report from 2019 found that only 45 percent of violent crimes lead to arrest and prosecution. Property crimes are much worse—only 17 percent of burglaries, arsons, and car thefts are “cleared.”

We keep hearing from police complaining about reform measures leading to a rise in crime—why? When they don’t catch people in the first place. Deterrence is a function not only of the potential punishment but also the certainty of being caught. If you doubled the clearance rate, you could lower the penalty and have it be much more effective.

So police officers violate the rights of people of color, they aren’t very effective at solving crimes, and when they do violate departmental policies they are often given slaps on the wrist.

The New York Times yesterday featured a major story: “How Police Unions Became Such Powerful Opponents to Reform Efforts.” They note: “Half a decade after a spate of officer-involved deaths inspired widespread protest, many police unions are digging in to defend members.”

The Times notes that, as union membership has dropped, “higher membership rates among police unions give them resources they can spend on campaigns and litigation to block reform.”

They cite the case of Kim Gardner who was elected in St. Louis as a reformer: “But after she proposed a unit within the prosecutor’s office that would independently investigate misconduct, she ran into the powerful local police union.”

The union worked to pressure lawmakers to set aside the proposal “which many supported but then never brought to a vote. Around the same time, a lawyer for the union waged a legal fight to limit the ability of the prosecutor’s office to investigate police misconduct.”

They also cited the case of Lt. Bob Kroll in Minneapolis. Remember the officer, Derrick Chauvin, had 18 sustained complaints against him at the time he killed George Floyd.

But the union president, Lt. Bob Kroll, has a worse record. Lt. Kroll, after prosecutors in Minneapolis charged an officer with murder in the death of George Floyd, denounced political leaders, accusing them of selling out his members and firing four officers without due process.

“It is despicable behavior,” he wrote in a letter to union members where he also referred to protesters as a “terrorist movement.”

The Times reports that Kroll himself is the subject of at least 29 complaints, he has also chided the Obama administration for its “oppression of police,” and praised President Trump as someone who “put the handcuffs on the criminals instead of us.”

The question is can restructuring policing—which is really what we are talking about—help solve these problems? Can we get better trained, better educated, more culturally sensitive agents to take over from the current policing structure?

And if we do it—will it lead to a surge in crime?

One experience—that of Camden, NJ—suggests that it will not.

CityLab in 2018 notes the experience of Camden: “Often ranked as one of the deadliest cities in America, Camden, New Jersey, ended 2017 with its lowest homicide rate since the 1980s.”

In 2013, the article reports, “the Camden Police Department was disbanded, reimagined, and born again as the Camden County Police Department, with more officers at lower pay—and a strategic shift toward ‘community policing.’”

The article notes that meant a focus on “rebuilding trust between the community and their officers.”

“For us to make the neighborhood look and feel the way everyone wanted it to, it wasn’t going to be achieved by having a police officer with a helmet and a shotgun standing on a corner,” Police Chief Scott Thomson said. Now, he wants his officers “to identify more with being in the Peace Corps than being in the Special Forces.”

“The old police mantra was make it home safely,” Camden police officer Tyrell Bagby told the New York Times in April. “Now we’re being taught not only should we make it home safely, but so should the victim and the suspect.”

Mayor Frank Moran told them, “These guys are more than just reporting 9-to-5 in uniform. They’re taking their own time and being mentors in the community. That speaks volumes.”

If the Camden model is any guide, perhaps this isn’t so scary after all. At some point out, we have to acknowledge that the current system really doesn’t work. It doesn’t work for people of color. It doesn’t work for solving crimes. And the crime rate is probably due to broader societal changes rather than policing.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

