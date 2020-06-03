Mother’s Love: Mom Prefers Son Not be Prosecuted



By Armando Alonzo

SACRAMENTO – A mother’s love – that is what was in play Tuesday in Sacramento County Superior Court here.

The court was asked to remove a stay-away order that in-custody defendant Ronald Anastasia had from his mother in a case that had been set for a preliminary trial.

Instead, Anastasia’s attorney (name unintelligible via Zoom live streaming) told the court that he had been in contact with the mother and she agreed that the no-contact order change to a “peaceful contact.”

The mother, the victim in the case, stated she did not want her son prosecuted.

Deputy District Attorney Sterling Wilkins agreed.

The Court did ask for proof from the mother and was to rule later as to the peaceful order and dismissing the case. Because that type of order was personally requested the judge preferred to finalize the request until proof of the claims were given.

Also, in Sacramento court Tuesday, in-custody but not present defendant Linda Novoahuf, through her attorney Carmen Butler asked to establish proof she had completed the Sheriff ankle monitoring program.

The program does not usually provide written proof apparently, but she has documentation that shows that she paid and she completed the program. Butler also indicated that she spoke with the Sacramento County Sheriff Jail’s Home Detention, and the program was completed Feb. 17.

The District Attorney’s Office had no opposition, and the case was dismissed.

