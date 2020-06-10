NYPD Arrest Black Food Delivery Man, Journalist, Man Watching Protests From His Home

Unlawful Arrests and Excessive Force Caught on Video

By Lea Barrios

NEW YORK – The New York Police have been recorded arresting a black food deliveryman and a man for observing protests from the front step of his home in the midst of massive peaceful protests over the George Floyd killing by police in Minneapolis.

One video shows several police officers on the stoop of a residential building arresting a man, while women inside the doorway of the residence telling officers the man they are arresting lives there.

“I live here and I’m being arrested on my own front steps,” he tells the person recording the incident.

In another alleged false arrest, a food delivery man was being arrested for being outside after curfew. But, food deliverers are exempt as essential workers after curfew.

“Are you serious?! I’m not even doing anything! It tells me on the app I can show you something so you can’t arrest me! Are you serious,” he says.

An officer only tells him to calm down. In the video his bike is on the ground and an officer is moving an orange bag.

Lastly, a video taken shows havoc as police force protesters back, and appear to arrest a journalist as she was showing her press pass.

A different video taken by a journalist shows her telling a police officer she is a journalist, as he uses his baton to back her to a sidewalk.

Peaceful protesters were shoved and sweared at by a New York police officer in another video, where protesters were standing near a line of officers filming them with their phones.

An unknown man is heard saying, “You a grown-a*s n***a,” to an unspecified person.

The officer smiles then a few seconds later shoves the protesters and yells, “I’m not f*****g with y’all get the f**k back!”

And, in Brooklyn, Jamel Floyd was in custody in the Metropolitan Detention Center trying to break his cell window with a metal object.

The statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that he was increasingly disruptive and potentially dangerous to himself and others.

Officers deployed pepper spray and removed Floyd from his cell but he was unresponsive. They immediately used live-saving measures and had him transferred to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

He was declared dead at the hospital.

Separately, Sarah Grossman, a female protester in Ohio, died while peacefully protesting due to teargas. She was a 22 year old graduate from Ohio State University.

